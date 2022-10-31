Which Funko Pop ‘Friends’ toy is best for you?

The first Funko Pop toys were modeled after Batman characters. As the company grew in popularity, Funko realized smartly that fandom isn’t just related to comic book stories. That’s why the popular company mines all kinds of content for inspiration, including one of the most popular sitcoms of all time.

There’s a carefully curated collection of Funko toys for “Friends” fans inspired by the long-running show. Joey in Chandler’s Clothes is the top toy, though there are noteworthy options for each of the title characters.

What to know before you buy a Funko Pop ‘Friends’ toy

What are Funko Pop toys?

Made of polyvinyl chloride, or PVC, Funko Pop toys are small collectible figurines designed to be displayed at home or work. They do not move or feature points of articulation. Most stand at 3.75 in height and around 3 inches in width, making them the ideal size to subtly adorn a desk or shelf. While some consumers may purchase only a handful of their favorite characters from pop culture, others endeavor to amass a vast collection.

‘Friends’ figurines

Naturally, most of the “Friends” Pop options feature the six main characters: Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe. They are available in various outfits and hairstyles inspired by the show, including Monica with a turkey head and Chandler dressed as a pink bunny.

“Friends” vinyls were released in three different series, starting with the first set in 2015. That included each of the main characters with a distinct outfit drawn from earlier episodes, including Rachael as a waitress and Monica as a chef. Each character in the first series is holding a relevant accessory as well.

Two more series added more versions of the characters; in addition to the main six, there is a lone Gunther vinyl available as well.

What to look for in a quality Funko Pop ‘Friends’ toy

Variants

Some Pop toys are reproduced with slight variations on the original model, which is known as a chase variant. These subtle alterations are popular with collectors as they are rare and typically feature a change that appeals to dedicated fans. Chase variations are available at random, provided one exists for the model. Upon purchase, consumers have a one-in-six chance of being sent the variant.

This potential is only available through trusted sellers. Fans specifically seeking a variant model may also find it being resold online.

The sandbox test

Funkos aspires to create Pop toys that pass their own so-called sandbox test. This test says that if a random vinyl were to be pulled from the sand in 10 years’ time, it would be instantly recognizable. While that is pretty easily accomplished when dealing with superheroes, comics characters and any other assortment of figures with costumes or iconic looks, it can be harder to achieve when it comes to human characters.

In particular, Funko vinyls modeled after family or workplace sitcoms may be harder to recognize. While some in the “Friends” series feature Halloween costumes, props and notable hairstyles, others may be harder to place for those who aren’t avid fans. Even casual fans may struggle to identify some toys without being prompted.

How much you can expect to spend on a Funko Pop ‘Friends’ toy

Most Funko toys, including those of the “Friends” series, cost from $10-$20. The price goes up when searching resellers for coveted models.

Funko Pop ‘Friends’ toys FAQ

How do I find the first series of ‘Friends’ vinyls?

A. The first six Funko Pop “Friends” vinyls were released in 2015 and subsequently vaulted, meaning production was ceased. Those that were made and sold are the only ones in existence, which can make finding them both tricky and costly. They won’t be found at normal retailers and can instead be bought by resellers, with prices sometimes reaching two or three times the original cost.

How many ‘Friends’ Funko toys are available?

A. Despite running for 10 series and airing over 200 episodes, “Friends” Funko toys are relatively limited, especially compared to other characters and series. At the moment, there are only 23 different options available. Monica leads the way with five toys.

What’s the best Funko Pop ‘Friends’ toy to buy?

Top Funko Pop ‘Friends’ toy

Joey in Chandler’s Clothes

What you need to know: Among the more entertaining and recognizable “Friends” Funko toys, this colorful vinyl features Joey donning Chandler’s clothes from a third-season episode.

What you’ll love: Inspired by a memorable moment in an early episode, this vinyl features Joey proudly and absurdly wearing all of the clothes Chandler owns. This is a detailed, textured and well-made toy.

What you should consider: The reference may be lost on more casual fans.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Funko Pop ‘Friends’ toy for the money

Rachel in Pink Dress

What you need to know: This bridesmaid version of Rachel Green is inspired by the unforgettable and outrageous attire she wore to a friend’s wedding.

What you’ll love: This bright pink dress stands out when put on display and is easily recognizable to casual and serious fans alike. It’s inspired by an episode earlier in the show’s run and is affordably priced.

What you should consider: The dress doesn’t look quite as absurd as the one it’s inspired by.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Superhero Phoebe

What you need to know: Drawn from a later season’s Halloween episode, this vinyl showcases a proud Phoebe in her Supergirl costume.

What you’ll love: For dedicated “Friends” fans, this Pop toy inspired from an episode later in the series faithfully recreates Phoebe’s costume, including the red scrunchies in her hair.

What you should consider: This model doesn’t quite pass the “sandbox” test.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Anthony Marcusa writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.