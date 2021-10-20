Best Hatchimals Pixies

Every Hatchimals Pixies character has a special power, a favorite food and something they love. To discover what these are, check your Hatchimals Pixies collector’s sheet.

Which Hatchimals Pixies is best?

Kids love action figures. The more imaginative, the better. Besides being fun, they can help kids develop emotionally and hone their language skills. They can also empower kids to feel more confident and equipped to take on real-world problems. Hatchimals Pixies also offer a nurturing factor— your child cares for them until they hatch.

Different Hatchimals Pixies have different features and abilities. For instance, Hatchimals Pixies Crystal Flyers can actually fly. If this makes your child gasp with excitement, it could be the perfect pick.

What to know before you buy a Hatchimals Pixies

What are Hatchimals?

Hatchimals are magical flying animals that live in Hatchtopia. Originally, they were large creatures—about 8 inches tall—that a child nurtured until they pecked their way out of an egg to hatch. There were five original species: Bearakeet, Burtle, Draggle, Penguala and Owlicorn. When these toys first came out, they were in such high demand that it rivaled the buying frenzy associated with Cabbage Patch Kids and Tickle Me Elmo. Today, these popular toys have branched out into a diverse assortment of imaginative creatures and playsets.

Hatchimals Pixies vs. Hatchimals

Hatchimals Pixies are different because they aren’t creative blends of animals such as bears and parakeets, they are magical pixies that resemble humans. Hatchimals Pixies have glittery hair and an exceptional fashion sense. They come with accessories and some can even really fly—without help from your child’s imagination. Unlike the original Hatchimals, however, the Hatchimals Pixies can not hatch on their own.

What to look for in a quality Hatchimals Pixies

Can really fly

Some of the Hatchimals Pixies have spinning wings that allow the toys to actually fly. The Pixies have sensors in them, so your child can use their cupped hands to help direct them through the air. These models also have a safety feature that makes them shut off the instant they bump into a wall or your child.

Comes in a reusable egg

While the original Hatchimals come in a disposable egg, some Hatchimals Pixies come in a reusable egg that can also serve as a playset and a storage case.

Have friends and accessories

If one Hatchimal is not enough, some of the Hatchimals Pixies sets come with two figures along with fashion accessories. For example, Hatchimals Pixies Riders come with a Glider and pieces so you can customize your Hatchimal’s wings. Hatchimals Pixies Babysitters, on the other hand, come with a baby and cool babysitter fashion accessories.

Are a good size for your child

Not all Hatchimals Pixies are the same size. Before purchasing, check the product’s description so you are not unpleasantly surprised when your Hatchimals Pixies arrives.

How much you can expect to spend on Hatchimals Pixies

The price range for Hatchimals Pixies is roughly $10-$30. While you will find playsets or original Hatchimals that cost more, be cautious about purchasing individual Hatchimals Pixies that cost much more than $30.

Hatchimals Pixies FAQ

Can all Hatchimals Pixies fly?

A. Not only can Hatchimals Pixies fly, but all Hatchimals can fly. Each character has their own set of wings. While most of the Hatchimals can fly using the power of imagination, there are some Hatchimals Pixies that fly on their own using the power of a rechargeable battery.

Do Hatchimals Pixies need help hatching?

A. If you have a Hatchimal Pixies that doesn’t have a reusable egg, they will need your help to hatch. To start the hatching process, you must hold the glitter egg and rub the heart until it turns from purple to pink. When this happens, it is time to press directly on the heart until it begins to crack open.

What do you do with the egg after the Hatchimals Pixies hatches?

A. Once your Hatchimals Pixies has hatched, discard the egg. The egg pieces are not meant to be played with or consumed.

What’s the best Hatchimals Pixies to buy?

Top Hatchimals Pixies

Hatchimals Pixies Crystal Flyers

What you need to know: At the touch of a button, these Hatchimals Pixies begin spinning and can actually fly.

What you’ll love: This rechargeable toy is designed to be safe for children ages 6 and up. It has a rechargeable battery and an auto-stop feature — if you touch her wings, she’ll stop spinning. To change her direction, just grab her legs and reposition her during flight.

What you should consider: Like any other flying toy, caution must be exercised when operating. Follow all manufacturer’s recommendations.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Top Hatchimals Pixies for the money

Hatchimals Pixies Shimmer Babies Babysitter

What you need to know: This playset is a tiny world of fun that comes with everything your child needs to have imaginative adventures.

What you’ll love: This kit comes with a Hatchimal Babysitter, fashion accessories for the Hatchimal Babysitter, a baby, a crib and more. The cleverly designed Hatchimals egg serves as a hangout for the babysitter and baby. The set also comes with a BFF locket that can be clipped to your child’s backpack and taken with them wherever they go.

What you should consider: Although these are cute, colorful toys, they come with small, fragile parts and are not recommended for children under the age of 5.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Macy’s

Worth checking out

Hatchimals Pixies Riders Wilder Wings Pixie & Glider

What you need to know: These Hatchimals Pixies come with wings that can be decorated to show your child’s flair for creativity.

What you’ll love: These Hatchimals sets include a Pixie and a Glider that have removable wings that can be decorated with a variety of accessories. The figure has poseable legs so they can actually sit on their Glider. The packaging can serve as a playset and a storage box for your Hatchimals.

What you should consider: Care must be taken not to lose the tiny pieces in this set, which are used to decorate the Hatchimal’s wings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

