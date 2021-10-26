Best ice cream toy

According to the International Dairy Foods Association, the average American eats approximately 23 pounds of ice cream and other frozen desserts per year!

Which ice cream toys are best?

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream … toys! Kids of all ages love playing with toys modeled after the sweet treat. Fun is on the menu whether your toy is made of plastic or plush. From scoops to sundaes, banana splits to soft-serve cones, kids can serve up imaginative desserts that satisfy the sweet tooth of everyone in the playroom. If you are looking for an ice cream toy that is safe, durable and beautiful, the Melissa & Doug Scoop & Serve Ice Cream Counter is the top choice.

What to know before you buy an ice cream toy

Age of child

The most important thing to consider when buying an ice cream toy is the age of the child for whom you are buying the toy. You will have to choose something that is age-appropriate and safe. Kids must be old enough to understand that just because it looks edible doesn’t mean you can take a bite. This is especially true of Kinetic Sand and Play-Doh ice cream toy sets. Toddlers love stackable ice cream scoop toys and pretend play sets, while older kids enjoy more hands-on gifts like ice cream chalk sets and LEGO ice cream trucks. Get the scoop on the interests of the child before you buy.

Material

Plush or plastic? Wood or metal? Ice cream toys come in a wide variety of materials. You can choose from cuddly stuffed ice cream characters to realistic-looking wooden ice cream treats. Some toys have magnets in them that make the ice cream stick to the cones. There are Kinetic Sand and Play-Doh kits that allow kids to make and play with their ice cream creations.

Interactivity

Kids can open their own ice cream parlors with interactive ice cream shop toys. Little Tikes even has a car for kids that looks like an ice cream truck and plays music as they ride down the streets of their neighborhoods. Some toys come with menus and play money that kids can use to open their own ice cream parlor. Sometimes all a kid needs is a plushie to hug, but you might want to consider toys that use more imagination and allow them to immerse themselves in a different world for a while.

What to look for in a quality ice cream toy

Realism

The more realistic the ice cream toy looks, the more likely the kids will be to play with it. Sets that offer a variety of options of colorful “flavors,” toppings, cups and cones make for a true ice cream experience. Many toys come with realistic tools like ice cream scoopers, spoons and storage containers that not only look real but help develop fine motor skills as well.

Scents

Many ice cream cone toys come scented with chocolate, vanilla or strawberry. This transforms the atmosphere of the playroom into a realistic ice cream store. Adults and kids alike will feel their mouths water as the nostalgic smells take them back to their favorite ice cream parlor.

Durability

Ice cream toys must be durable as they go through a lot of wear and tear as kids serve up frozen treat after frozen treat. Some of the best options are made of wood or plastic and can withstand the misuse and overuse of the playroom.

How much you can expect to spend on an ice cream toy

Ice cream toys can range from $10-100, depending on the product. You will have to decide your budget when choosing what to buy.

Ice cream toy FAQ

Can the ice cream toy scoopers be used with real ice cream?

A. No. Most ice cream toy scoopers are not made of materials that should be used with real food.

If a child accidentally eats a product because they think it’s real, is it toxic?

A. Most products for children are non-toxic, but you should always check all labels and warnings. Also, be aware of any choking hazards.

What’s the best ice cream toy to buy?

Top ice cream toy

Melissa & Doug Scoop & Serve Ice Cream Counter

What you need to know: Children can open up an ice cream parlor in their own home with this beautiful wooden ice cream toy set that includes an ice cream counter, eight ice cream scoops, six toppings, two cones, a cup, a scooper, tongs, a wooden spoon and six pretend $1 bills.

What you’ll love: Durable and realistic looking, this toy will give children hours of interactive play. Kids can use the play menu to take orders. They learn about money as they charge their guests for their delicious desserts.

What you should consider: Some parents found this set to be a bit expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Macy’s

Top ice cream toy for the money

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Drizzy Ice Cream Set

What you need to know: Kids will love creating ice cream concoctions with this set that comes with six non-toxic Play-Doh colors to add to the easy-to-use Play-Doh ice cream maker.

What you’ll love: The best part is the magical Play-Doh drizzle topping, which is a make-believe syrup that turns into a candy-like shell when you squeeze it on top of the Play-Doh. Use it to make pretend chocolate and strawberry toppings. The four how-to cards include recipes for spectacular ice cream creations.

What you should consider: Parents complain that the drizzle topping is very messy and hard to clean for young and older children alike.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LeapFrog Scoop and Learn Ice Cream Cart

What you need to know: This toy introduces numbers, colors and flavors while building memory and sequencing skills as little ones follow the instructions on the six order cards to build delicious ice cream treats.

What you’ll love: Toddlers can learn to count to 10, while adults use play money to pay for their order. Kids build their gross motor skills as they push the cart around as it plays music.

What you should consider: Some families reported having problems with the sound not working.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

