Children of all ages enjoy a kids advent calendar. Whether you’re looking for a single-year, prefilled one or a refillable one that will last for several seasons, you have a wide array of options to consider.

Which kids’ advent calendar is best?

Few things are as exciting for a child as the countdown to Christmas. It can be really difficult for them to wait patiently for the big day to arrive, but advent calendars have become a holiday tradition that can help. If you’re looking for the best kids advent calendar this year, indulge your favorite little ones with the Brubaker Reusable Wooden Advent Calendar.

What to know before you buy a kids’ advent calendar

Any time you shop for gifts for kids, make sure that you consider what that particular child would enjoy as opposed to yourself or other kids you know. Advent calendars cause a bit of Christmas excitement with each little door that opens, so considering a few key points is important.

Prizes inside

Some advent calendars for kids out there have goodies behind all of those little doors. Some feature small mini-books, some give children a small toy each day and others reward children with chocolates or other candies. Not every calendar is suitable for every child, however. For example, a calendar with chocolates inside isn’t a good choice for a child with diabetes.

Age

This consideration is appropriate for any toy. For the sake of safety, make sure you select a calendar that is age-appropriate. A LEGO advent calendar full of tiny pieces is not a safe choice for a child who is younger than 3 years old. While a young child might enjoy a calendar full of small plushies, an older child might enjoy a calendar with STEM experiments instead.

Reusability

Some kids advent calendars have doors designed to be excitedly torn open each day and used for just one year. Others are made to be tucked away after each holiday and brought out again the following year. Decide which type you will want to purchase for the special child you’re shopping for this season.

What to look for in a quality kids’ advent calendar

For kids to enjoy their calendars to the fullest, you’ll want to make sure you get a high-quality product. Keep an eye out for a few tell-tale signs of quality.

Easy-to-open tabs or doors

The doors or tabs of the calendar should be easy for little (or big) hands to open. Cardboard calendars with perforated doors might be easy for big kids to pop through, but little ones may have trouble. Calendars with tiny knobs might be ideal for little fingers to grab, but older kids may have trouble holding onto small handles.

Strong fasteners

Many advent calendars contain magnets or Velcro to display daily prizes somewhere after opening each door. Low-quality calendars have weak magnets, making it frustrating for kids when their prized items won’t stay put. Magnets, fasteners and Velcro should be secure and have a firm grip.

Nontoxic materials

Regardless of who will be receiving the advent calendar, it should always be constructed of nontoxic materials. Older children might live with younger siblings, so don’t purchase anything that may pose a health or safety threat to anyone in a household with children.

What you can expect to spend on a kids’ advent calendar

The cost of a kids advent calendar really depends on what they’re made of and what kinds of gifts are inside. Cardboard calendars that contain inexpensive chocolate candies can cost as little as $2, while top-tier premium calendars with brand-name toys inside can cost up to $100.

Kids’ advent calendar FAQ

Do kids’ advent calendars have a gift for Christmas Day?

A. Sometimes they do, and sometimes they don’t. Some calendars include a “grand prize” for Christmas Day, offering 25 prizes in total. Others have 24 prizes, with the last to be claimed on Christmas Eve.

How can you tell a low-quality fabric calendar from a high-quality one?

A. The type of material matters. Felt is one fabric that is cheap but short-lived and easy to tear. Look for cotton or polyester calendars with stitched details instead of paints or stickers. Stickers and fabric paint probably won’t last more than one season.

What’s the best kids’ advent calendar to buy?

Top kids advent calendar

Brubaker Reusable Wooden Advent Calendar

What you need to know: With solid construction and a beautiful holiday color scheme, this reusable calendar complements any holiday home design.

What you’ll love: This wooden calendar is well-made and can be refilled with anything that fits in the drawers year after year. This gorgeous calendar also lights up with small, soft white stars.

What you should consider: If the drawers are pulled too far or too hard, they can fall out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids’ advent calendar for the money

Fidget Toy Advent Calendar by HIMLUS

What you need to know: Fidget toys are “the big thing” with kids ages 3 years old and up, and this fun calendar has a wide variety of them inside.

What you’ll love: All kinds of sensory pop-it toys are included with this kids advent calendar. They range from a mini color cube and a slinky to pop boards and spikey pop balls. There are 39 different toy collection options available.

What you should consider: There are only 24 days to this countdown calendar instead of 25.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Disney Storybook Collection Advent Calendar

What you need to know: This bestselling kids advent calendar is an excellent present for any Disney fan that includes 24 books featuring the company’s most beloved characters.

What you’ll love: Each book is individually wrapped in a holiday-themed sleeve. Books are easy to read, vibrant and feature one Disney tale each.

What you should consider: This calendar sells out every year it’s offered, so make sure you preorder it to avoid disappointment.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

