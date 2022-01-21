Is anyone’s childhood really complete with having a classic Radio Flyer wagon, the ultimate icon in kids’ wagons?

Which is the best Radio Flyer wagon?

Radio Flyer makes lots of wheeled toys for kids, including bicycles, tricycles, scooters, ride-ons, push trikes and balance bikes. The thing they are best known for is what started it all for them over 100 years ago: the toy wagon. Radio Flyer invented the kids’ wagon and it has been the industry standard ever since.

From the humble start of the iconic little red wagon, Radio Flyer now makes several different categories of wagons and dozens of choices in each. If you are looking for a Radio Flyer wagon with three riding modes, take a look at the Radio Flyer 3-in-1 EZ Folding Wagon for Kids and Cargo.

What to know before you buy a Radio Flyer wagon

Classic wagons

These are the Radio Flyer wagons you loved when you were a kid. They have all steel bodies with rolled edge rails and are coated with materials that won’t scratch. The classic Radio Flyer wagon has 10-inch steel wheels and durable solid rubber tires. The easy-swivel handle turns the front wheels and tucks underneath the wagon out of sight when not in use.

All-terrain wagons

All-terrain Radio Flyer wagons have bigger wheels and tires. The tires are air filled and have more rugged treads for use on grass, dirt, gravel and sand. The side rails of these Radio Flyer wagons are 50% deeper to hold more inside and the carrying capacities are upped to 200 pounds. In the all-terrain category, Radio Flyer also makes cargo wagons. Each of them has the ability to handle more cargo because the bodies have higher sides so you can stack more cargo inside.

Folding wagons

Radio Flyer’s folding wagons have long wheelbases and handles but have fabric sides so they can fold easily with just one hand. Also known as collapsible wagons, Radio Flyer’s folding wagons are perfect for tailgating and going to the beach. They fold up compactly to store in the car.

Stroller wagons

When you choose one of these, you get two vehicles in one. You get a wagon that carries kids and cargo and an easy-to-push stroller. Stroller wagons are easily identified at a glance because of the difference in handles. Where most wagons have a single bar handle attached to the front axle, the handle on stroller wagons is a broad push bar that is attached to the rear of the frame. Stroller wagons have highly agile steering because the front wheels are mounted on casters.

Plastic wagons

These wagons are a departure from the classic all-steel bodied wagons Radio Flyer made famous. Instead of steel bodies that sit up high, plastic wagon bodies sit down low. Instead of the flat floor you find on a metal wagon, you get molded-in seats, deep footwells and high seat backs for kids’ riding comfort. Three-in-one plastic wagons quickly and easily convert from two-passenger face-to-face seating to fold-down bench seating to cargo mode.

What to look for in a quality Radio Flyer wagon

Turning radius

Most wagons can turn so sharply that they sometimes tip over. Look for Radio Flyer wagons that are built with a controlled turning radius. This design prevents the wheels from turning too far and spilling out riders and contents.

Accessories

Look for handy things like storage bags, cup holders, UV canopies and removable sides.

How much you can expect to spend on a Radio Flyer wagon

Classic Radio Flyer wagons cost around $125, plastic ones cost $100 and three-in-one wagons start at around $200.

Radio Flyer wagon FAQ

What fabrics does Radio Flyer use on its foldable wagons?

A. It uses DuraClean fabrics in all products. As the name says, they are durable and easy to clean.

Can I use any Radio Flyer wagon at the beach?

A. The manufacturer recommends all-terrain air-filled tires as the best for use in loose sand.

What’s the best Radio Flyer wagon to buy?

Top Radio Flyer wagon

Radio Flyer 3-in-1 EZ Folding Wagon for Kids and Cargo

What you need to know: Get out and have some fun with this Radio Flyer wagon that has three riding modes.

What you’ll love: This wagon seats two riders across from each other or converts to hauling. Once stopped, use the fold-down side for a bench where two can sit side by side. The fabric sides and top are made of DuraClean fabric. The high seat backs and thick padded seats provide extra comfort for passengers. The UV protection canopy stores right on the wagon in the handy storage pouch. The canopy poles retract when not in use and the adjustable telescope handle stays upright when not in use.

What you should consider: There are no accessories available for this wagon at this time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Radio Flyer wagon for the money

Radio Flyer Retro Toy Wagon

What you need to know: The littlest kids think this littlest Radio Flyer is exactly the right size.

What you’ll love: At only 16 inches long, this little red beauty has a seamless steel body. The working handle has a solid grip and the rolling wheels are durable for lasting quality. This little red wagon with white wheels is perfect for holding small toys or a collection of your little one’s soft and furry friends.

What you should consider: This is a very tiny wagon and your little one will soon want a classic Radio Flyer wagon.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Radio Flyer Classic Red Wagon

What you need to know: This classic from Radio Flyer is all about kids having fun pulling each other around and hauling things to and fro.

What you’ll love: This is the little red wagon that started it all over 100 years ago and has been loved by every generation since. The extra-long handle and controlled turning radius make it easy for kids to go as far as their imaginations will take them. When the kids grow up, parents like to use this iconic wagon in the garden and toolshed.

What you should consider: This classic Radio Flyer wagon has no shortcomings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.