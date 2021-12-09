Best ‘Toy Story’ Hamm toy

Which ‘Toy Story’ Hamm toys are best?

The “Toy Story” movies are beloved by multiple generations because they explore relatable and timeless themes about childhood. While characters like Woody and Buzz Lightyear play a starring role in the “Toy Story” series, Hamm is a fan favorite of many viewers. There are a variety of “Toy Story” Hamm toys to choose from.

The best “Toy Story” Hamm toys are collectible with detailed designs. For instance, the Disney Toy Story 3 Hamm Plush Toy is a top choice for those in the market for a realistic “Toy Story” Hamm stuffed animal.

What to know before you buy a ‘Toy Story’ Hamm toy

Hamm’s ‘Toy Story’ background

Disney Pixar’s “Toy Story” features Hamm as a supporting character. Hamm is a piggy bank with a cork in his belly in place of a stopper. He’s known for his humor and witty remarks. It’s shown that Hamm and Mr. Potato Head are friends in the first “Toy Story” film. Hamm and Mr. Potato Head are shown playing games such as cards and Battleship, which Hamm always wins. When compared to all of Andy’s toys, Hamm seems to know the most about the outside world. For instance, Hamm is familiar with various gadgets shown in the “Toy Story” movies.

Evil Dr. Porkchop

Hamm is referred to as Evil Dr. Porkchop by Andy in the second and third “Toy Story” films. In the third movie, Evil Dr. Porkchop uses a giant pig-shaped aircraft to rescue One-Eyed Bart and One-Eyed Betty, also known as the Potato Heads. When Hamm turns into Evil Doctor Porkchop, he wears a bowler hat and looks like an iniquitous outlaw. Typically, Evil Doctor Porkchop is the antagonist of Andy’s games, matched up against One-Eyed Bart (Mr. Potato Head). Hamm’s villainous alter ego is voiced by actor Jon Hamm rather than John Ratzenberger.

‘Toy Story’ toy collections

There are a number of “Toy Story” toys that are not only fun to collect, they’re also valuable. Here are a few tips to keep in mind when purchasing a “Toy Story” Hamm toy for a collection:

Always keep the box unopened and included. Boxes with undone twist ties or those whose boxes are opened significantly lose value for each ding.

Toys from first editions are always more valuable than those from second editions.

Occasionally, small alterations are made to toys in between releases, and they can change everything. Keep an eye out for these subtle variations.

Few people become rich from buying toys. Any collection won’t guarantee a profit or even a return on your investment. Don’t collect because you want the money, but because you enjoy the search.

Here are the most popular ‘Toy Story’ toys for collectors:

Woody

Buzz Lightyear

Bo Peep

Mr. Potato Head

Slinky Dog

Rex

What to look for in a quality ‘Toy Story’ Hamm toy

‘Toy Story 3’ Hamm

In “Toy Story 3,” the Hamm character returns. Like the other toys, Hamm is saddened that Andy, now 17, has stopped paying attention to his toys. Though there are four “Toy Story” movies, shoppers frequently find a large quantity of “Toy Story 3” Hamm toys carried by retailers. This is due in part to Hamm’s memorable role in the “Toy Story 3” film.

Hamm piggy bank

One of the most popular options for “Toy Story” Hamm toys are functional piggy banks. Look for a Hamm piggy bank that’s easy to open. The best Hamm piggy banks on the market can be opened by rotating the bottom plug to align with the bayonet, then gently pulling the plug out.

Plush ‘Toy Story’ Hamm toys

A few things need to be considered before selecting a plush “Toy Story” Hamm toy for a young child. Make sure that the plush toy doesn’t contain small pieces or choking hazards. Choose a stuffed Hamm toy with embroidered eyes and nose rather than beads. For older children, a plush “Toy Story” Hamm toy with beads or detachable parts is OK.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Toy Story’ Hamm toy

Expect to spend $10-$40 on a “Toy Story” Hamm toy, depending on size and whether or not Hamm is sold as an individual toy or part of a “Toy Story” set.

‘Toy Story’ Hamm toy FAQ

Who is the ‘Toy Story’ Hamm toy voiced by?

A. The primary voice actor for Hamm is John Ratzenberger. In the long-running television sitcom “Cheers,” John Ratzenberger played a mailman named Cliff Clavin. Both Hamm and Cliff Clavin share a number of similar character traits. For instance, both Hamm and Cliff can be a bit of a know-it-all. Both characters are also known for their quick wit and comedic timing.

What else has Hamm appeared in?

A. In the post-credits scene of “Cars,” Hamm plays homage to John Ratzenberger, who voices the character Mack Super-Liner in that film. Additionally, Hamm appears as the mayor in the “Toy Story 3” video game and the “Kingdom Hearts III” video game. Hamm also starred in short films such as “Hawaiian Vacation,” “Small Fry” and “Partysaurus Rex.”

What are the best ‘Toy Story’ Hamm toys to buy?

Top ‘Toy Story’ Hamm toy

Disney Toy Story 3 Hamm Plush Toy

What you need to know: A tiny, 7-inch plush stuffed animal version of the Hamm character from Disney’s “Toy Story” movies.

What you’ll love: This Hamm toy is soft and cuddly, making it perfect for kids’ “Toy Story” collections.

What you should consider: This toy cannot be used as a piggy bank.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Toy Story’ Hamm toy for the money

BewthU Hamm Piggy Bank

What you need to know: A high-quality plastic Hamm piggy bank from the “Toy Story” movies that can be used for play as well as saving money.

What you’ll love: All the materials used to produce this Hamm bank are durable, including the primary construction material which is non-toxic plastic.

What you should consider: This Hamm bank is small, measuring 7.6 by 4.8 by 4.8 inches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fisher-Price Imaginext Toy Story Rex, Hamm and Alien

What you need to know: This set includes three collectible figures from the “Toy Story” movies including Hamm, Rex and Alien, recommended for children ages 3-8 years.

What you’ll love: Children can recreate the action of “Toy Story” with figures that are durable, high-quality and realistic with movable arms and legs.

What you should consider: The Fisher-Price “Toy Story” playset is sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

