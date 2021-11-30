Best Donkey Kong game

Many people believe that Mario was trying to save Princess Peach in the original Donkey Kong game. However, the princess in that game was actually named Pauline.

Which Donkey Kong games are best?

Donkey Kong games are known for their fun characters, jungle-themed soundtrack and immersive levels. Although Donkey Kong started as a villain, he has since evolved into a protagonist and starred in numerous popular titles over the years. If you’re looking for a great Donkey Kong game, the newest Switch title, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, is a brilliant side scroller that stands up to the most popular classic Donkey Kong games.

What to know before you buy a Donkey Kong game

Best classic Donkey Kong games

Donkey Kong 64: This Nintendo 64 title was the first three-dimensional Donkey Kong game and Nintendo’s top-selling game during the 1999 holiday season. Donkey Kong 64 allowed players to control DK and his friends to solve puzzles, drive minecarts, and shoot themselves out of barrels.

This Nintendo 64 title was the first three-dimensional Donkey Kong game and Nintendo’s top-selling game during the 1999 holiday season. Donkey Kong 64 allowed players to control DK and his friends to solve puzzles, drive minecarts, and shoot themselves out of barrels. Donkey Kong Country: Donkey Kong Country was the game that truly made Donkey Kong stand out as a video game icon. This SNES game allowed players to embark on a journey to rescue DK’s bananas from the evil King K. Rool. Players could play cooperatively or against each other, adding a new layer of fun to the already-exciting game.

Donkey Kong Country was the game that truly made Donkey Kong stand out as a video game icon. This SNES game allowed players to embark on a journey to rescue DK’s bananas from the evil King K. Rool. Players could play cooperatively or against each other, adding a new layer of fun to the already-exciting game. Donkey Kong Country 2: The sequel to Donkey Kong Country put players in control of Diddy Kong and Dixie Kong to save Donkey Kong. This game was built on the original Donkey Kong Country concept and was praised by gamers as an excellent continuation of the series.

Donkey Kong age range

Donkey Kong games are typically rated E, meaning they’re appropriate for any audience. These games tend to feature light-hearted humor and fun characters that kids are sure to enjoy. Still, Donkey Kong games are just as fun for adults as they are for children.

Nintendo Switch Online

If the newest Donkey Kong games leave you wanting more, it’s now easy to find and play classic Donkey Kong titles as well. The Nintendo Switch Online service now gives you access to numerous classic Nintendo games, including several Donkey Kong games. Nintendo Switch Online members get instant access to Donkey Kong Country, Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy Kong’s Quest and Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble.

What to look for in a quality Donkey Kong game

Good graphics

Nintendo games may not be known for their graphics, but they’ve drastically improved over the years. The original Donkey Kong Country had groundbreaking aesthetics for the time, and Donkey Kong’s newest Nintendo Switch title is the most visually-stunning Donkey Kong game ever released. Games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Mario Kart 8 feature Donkey Kong in impressive detail as well.

Replay value

The games that really stand the test of time are those that are fun to play through multiple times. Despite being one of Donkey Kong’s most popular titles, Donkey Kong 64 was criticized by many for its lack of replay value. On the other hand, Donkey Kong Country and Donkey Kong Country 2 are both praised for how fun it can be to play them over and over again. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is so heavily replayed that there are still numerous tournaments and competitive leagues years after its release.

Amiibo support

Amiibo support isn’t required for a great Donkey Kong game, but it can be a fun way to enhance your gaming experience. Although Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze doesn’t feature Amiibo Support, games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Super Mario Party offer players unique upgrades if they have a Donkey Kong Amiibo. In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, players can use their Donkey Kong Amiibo to train a computer-controlled figure character, whereas Super Mario Party gives the player a special sticker.

How much you can expect to spend on a Donkey Kong game

Most Nintendo Switch games cost around $45-$60, and Donkey Kong games are no different.

Donkey Kong game FAQ

Where can I play the original Donkey Kong game?

A. The original Donkey Kong game can be played on the Nintendo Switch Arcade Archives.

What is the name of the song from Donkey Kong 64?

A. The most popular song from Donkey Kong 64 is the “DK Rap.”

What are the best Donkey Kong games to buy?

Top Donkey Kong game

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

What you need to know: This continuation of the Donkey Kong Country series puts players in control of more characters than ever before.

What you’ll love: This game features multiple characters with unique abilities to help you make your way through the game. Tropical Freeze expands on the classic side-scrolling formula with unique camera angles and levels that transform as you play.

What you should consider: Some players found this game to be too difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top game featuring Donkey Kong

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

What you need to know: This popular fighting game includes Donkey Kong as a fan-favorite fighter.

What you’ll love: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate features over 70 playable characters. This title features robust online play and a fun story mode.

What you should consider: Some players felt that this game wasn’t easy for new players to understand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mario Party Superstars

What you need to know: Mario Party Superstars has a massive roster of minigames that are great for playing with friends.

What you’ll love: This game features classic boards and minigames from previous Mario Party games. Mario Party Superstars features Donkey Kong as a playable character. This game allows you to save your games to continue them later if they become too long. Many consider this to be the best Mario Party game so far.

What you should consider: Some players felt this game had less strategy than previous Mario Party games.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.