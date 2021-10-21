Eagle Creek luggage vs. Samsonite luggage

Comparing Eagle Creek luggage to Samsonite luggage

When choosing a new set of luggage, it is important to consider which brand of luggage will best serve your needs and protect your items during travel. Before embarking on your next adventure, consider Eagle Creek or Samsonite luggage to hold, organize and protect your items. Both brands are trustworthy, offer great organization and the best security and safety features.

Differences between Eagle Creek luggage and Samsonite luggage?

Though both brands offer durable and secure luggage options, they differ in design, maneuverability and features. Eagle Creek’s larger suitcases tend to be slightly more affordable than Samsonite’s. Eagle Creek luggage features a few two-wheel options for maneuverability, while Samsonite offers four-wheeled spinner luggage for greater stability.

Eagle Creek luggage: Is it worth it?

Eagle Creek luggage ranges from $150-$350, which is slightly less expensive than Samsonite, particularly when comparing the brands’ larger suitcases.

Eagle Creek luggage pros

This brand provides what it calls its No Matter What lifetime warranty for all of its luggage collections; Eagle Creek will repair or replace damaged luggage no matter the cause.

Eagle Creek luggage is designed with the best organizational and security features. Most luggage sets feature a bag that separates clothes. A few luggage sets feature treaded wheels, which is not common among luggage, to easily roll over rougher terrain.

Eagle Creek luggage cons

A few items in the Eagle Creek luggage sets are extra bulky, making them more difficult to maneuver. These items are designed very well and use quality materials, and that’s reflected in the price tag.

Most Eagle Creek luggage products feature two wheels instead of four, which can cause them to tip when the user is not holding them upright and can make maneuvering through airports difficult.

Best Eagle Creek luggage

The best Eagle Creek luggage product on the market is the Eagle Creek Gear Warrior Carry Luggage. This suitcase features keeper holders to secure items and make gear readily available as well as a porter key bottle opener to enjoy a cold drink while traveling. The luggage is made with sustainable fabric such as recycled polyester and features lamination as reinforcement in high-wear areas.

The Eagle Creek Expansive Convertible International Carry-on is the best Eagle Creek luggage for the money. It features a spacious interior with compression straps and mesh paneling for organization and separation of items. It features an external lash point to attach additional gear to the outside and is made with dual oversized wheels with bumper protection. It features straps for maximum comfort and portability options.

The Eagle Creek Expanse AWD Carry-on features an expansion zipper for added storage and self-repairing lockable zippers. It is made with Bi-tech Armour Lite technology, making the item abrasion-resistant in high-wear areas. It conforms to most airlines’ carry-on standards and contains a central lock point with secure zip toggles to protect your valuables.

Samsonite luggage: Is it worth it?

Samsonite is a popular luggage brand with products that range from $130-$500. Samsonite luggage has a reputation for exceptional durability and organizational features.

Samsonite luggage pros

For the amount of features that it provides, Samsonite luggage is affordable. It is a trustworthy, durable option and a popular brand that offers maximum security.

Samsonite products feature extensive interior organization, providing multiple straps, pockets and compartments for items of various sizes to fit in when packing. This makes it easier to unpack efficiently when you arrive at your destination.

Samsonite luggage cons

Some users experience trouble with the zippers on various soft-side luggage products, and others have found the company’s hardside luggage options lacking in terms of available space and expandability.

Samsonite luggage may excel in durability, but it can falter in design. The softside luggage has been known to tip the second the handle is no longer held.

Best Samsonite luggage

The best Samsonite luggage is the Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside luggage. This luggage features four multidirectional spinner wheels for mobility and a lightweight feel and includes side-mounted TSA locks. This luggage expands to allow for greater packing space, and its custom design hides potential scratches and scuffs.

The best Samsonite product for the money is the Samsonite Underseat Carryon Spinner. It has an ergonomic push-button locking handle and four multi-directional spinner wheels. There is a USB port to charge electronics that is built into the suitcase and interior pockets for organization when packing smaller objects.

The Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Spinner features TSA combination locks to provide security for your checked belongings. This case expands for added packing capacity, and its strong shell is durable. It features four multidirectional wheels for upright rolling and less weight for users to carry. The interior features a cross-ribbon divider for organization when packing and a built-in ID tag.

Should I get Eagle Creek luggage or Samsonite luggage?

The decision to purchase Eagle Creek luggage or Samsonite luggage is a toss-up. The choice depends on the user’s needs and where they plan to travel. If you prefer a luggage set that features an efficient design, lifetime warranty and the most effective use of organization, Eagle Creek luggage would be the best option. On the other hand, if you are searching for a luggage set that offers top-of-the-line security features and is durable without being bulky, choose Samsonite.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

