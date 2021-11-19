Best budget mobile hotspot

Which budget mobile hotspot is best?

Mobile hotspots can be pricey, but some provide great WiFi coverage for those on a cost-efficient budget. Mobile hotspots work to source connectivity from larger networks, granting the user WiFi for their various devices on the go. WiFi hotspots allow for use of the internet and other apps on mobile devices from anywhere at any time.

If you are looking for a portable budget mobile hotspot that works to create a secure connection and has good battery life and storage, the TP-Link N300 Wireless Portable Nano Travel Router is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a budget mobile hotspot

Speed

The mobile hotspot that you plan to purchase should be available with high-speed internet capabilities. The higher the speed of connectivity, the less the user will have to worry about videos lagging and time-sensitive content taking a long time to load. Users can find the average speed measured in MPs and listed on the website. This section will also let users know how many devices can be connected before the speed of the device becomes slower.

Carrier

Before purchasing a budget mobile hotspot, consider your cell phone provider. If the device is not compatible with your specific carrier, then it will not allow you to use the wifi. For example, if your carrier is Verizon, check the product description of the item to see if it supports Verizon. This will also be true for AT&T, T Mobile, Cricket and other carriers.

Usage

The more devices that are connected to the mobile hotspot, the lower the speed of the item. Before purchasing a budget mobile hotspot consider how many devices you will likely have connected to it at a time. If you plan to connect multiple devices, consider a product that is designed with greater speed and storage.

Security

The security of the connection is extremely important and is the factor that will determine if the information on your device remains safe. If the connection is secure, that means that it is more difficult for hackers to hack into your device through the WiFi and steal your information. If the connection is secure, it will be listed below the hotspot’s name on your device.

What to look for in a quality budget mobile hotspot

Portable

The best budget mobile hotspots are portable and can fit in a purse or pocket. Items that can be taken on the go allow users to have wifi while traveling from place to place without having to carry around a large router with antennas. The more compact and lightweight the mobile hotspot is, the more mobile it will be.

Battery life

The battery life of a mobile hotspot will determine how long the item is able to be used on the go before it can no longer provide a wifi connection to its users. If an item features a long battery life, users will have a great opportunity to use the item while on the go. If an item does not feature an impressive battery life, it should be sold with a charger that can be inserted into outlets on the go.

How much you can expect to spend on a budget mobile hotspot

A budget mobile hotspot will be priced anywhere from $25-$70, depending on the speed, storage and ability to connect with multiple service providers. Hotspots that feature the best connectivity, speed, battery life and storage will be priced higher.

Budget mobile hotspot FAQ

What is the safest way to travel with a mobile hotspot?

A. The safest way to travel with a mobile hotspot is to purchase a secure carrying case. A small mobile carrying case that is compact and durable enough to prevent damage to the hotspot will work to keep your item in mint condition while on the go.

What devices can I connect to my mobile hotspot?

A. Devices that require WiFi to securely establish a connection will be able to be connected to the mobile hotspot. This includes phones, tablets, laptops, kindles, and more. Depending on the mobile hotspot, two or more of these items will be able to establish a WiFi connection through the hotspot simultaneously.

What’s the best budget mobile hotspot to buy?

Top budget mobile hotspot

TP-Link N300 Wireless Portable Nano Travel Router

What you need to know: This mobile hotspot provides a secure wifi connection for various devices. It is so small that it can be stored in a pocket when on the go.

What you’ll love: Users can connect this device to Chromecast to access different streaming apps, and it features an external USB port for charging various devices. This product has a wide range and features added safety for your username and password in the setup process.

What you should consider: This product has had very few updates since being released in 2016, and the WPS is unable to be disabled.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top budget mobile hotspot for the money

GL.iNet GL-MT300N-V2 Portable VPN Router

What you need to know: This portable WiFi hotspot is made with a large storage capacity and features fast downloading speeds. It features lights on the top of the item that allows the user to know when everything is running properly and provides a secure and stable connection.

What you’ll love: This item cancan be powered through a USB connection, and it is easy to set up with the control panel that is featured on the side of the router. It is compatible with 30 different VPN service providers and comes with all cables necessary to set up and an informational manual to help operate the hotspot.

What you should consider: The open VPN has trouble connecting, and there is a lack of community support when receiving inquiries about the product.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Alcatel Linkzone Mobile 4G LTE Wifi Hotspot

What you need to know: This WiFi hotspot features a long-lasting battery and it can be easily operated in accordance with its own app.

What you’ll love: This item is made with lightweight material and is small enough to fit into your pocket when traveling. It has a lot of storage and can connect to up to 15 devices at the same time. This item can be used by both IOS and Android users.

What you should consider: This item does not work for those who use Cricket as their provider and can be on the pricey side of a budget item.

Where to buy: Amazon

