Best electric cooler for your road trip

For an electric cooler to be used on a road trip that spans multiple months, it must feature a plug that can be connected to either an outlet or the cigarette lighter port.

Which electric cooler for road trip is best?

Electric coolers can save road trippers time and energy in comparison to regular coolers. They allow for dual-zone cooling of food and drink without the constant need to fill it with ice and drain the water. These items are very portable and can typically be charged through outlets in the car.

If you are looking for a quiet, durable cooler that features Bluetooth connectivity to regulate temperature through an app, the Euhomy Car Refrigerator is the top choice.

What to know before you buy an electric cooler for your road trip

Plug

Before purchasing an electric cooler for your road trip, consider where the item can be charged. The cooler should provide two cables that allow for the user to plug the item into either carport or a housing port. With the option for both, users will be able to use their cooler on the go and bring it to their destination to be used indoors as well as in the car.

Temperature control

Good electric coolers will provide the user with an easy and efficient way to control the temperature. Some coolers provide touch screen operation, allowing those operating the device to easily select the temperature settings. If the device features dual cooling zones, there is a possibility that the users will be able to regulate the temperature in both zones, depending on the style of the cooler and its contents. The most convenient electric coolers will allow users to control the temperature settings of the device remotely through Bluetooth connectivity and an app.

Run time

Before purchasing an electric cooler for your road trip consider how long the item can run after it is charged. If the item is unable to run for a long time before being charged, it may be best for shorter road trips. Users that own an electric cooler with a car and house charger will not need to worry as they can run the device from any location. If the item is without a car charger, users should take note of how long items can stay cool. This information will be listed in the product description.

What to look for in a quality electric cooler for your road trip

Durable

A quality electric cooler will be made with hard shell, durable, titanium, metal or plastic material. A durable electric cooler should also be made water- and shock-resistant and will work to keep the contents protected and insulated during the trip. The most durable items will feature a securely closing lid.

Compact

If you plan to take your electric cooler with you on a road trip, it needs to be compact to allow you more room when packing. A compact item will fit securely in a smaller space and will not obstruct space from important road trip necessities. Compact coolers are typically easier to locate and access during road trips.

Warmer

The best electric coolers will be made with a warming feature that allows the user to keep desired contents warm on one side of the cooler while keeping some items cold on the other size. Coolers that feature warmers will be of the best use on the road for travelers that pack different kinds of foods.

Touch activation

Touch activation is one of the more convenient features of an electric cooler. This feature allows the item to be simply operated during a trip and provides the user with the exact temperature of the cooler. With touch activation, users can operate the cooler efficiently without having to jump through hoops just to keep their perishable items cool on the road.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric cooler for your road trip

The best electric coolers for your road trip will cost anywhere from $200-$600, depending on the size, temperature technology and additional features. An item that is larger and features easy temperature control, as well as touch activation and multiple plug options, will be priced higher.

Electric cooler for road trip FAQ

What is a thermoelectric cooler?

A. Thermoelectric coolers will most commonly be made with dual zones that provide different temperatures for the contents of the cooler. This technology works to regulate two different temperatures inside of the cooler. If an item is thermoelectric, there will be more of a chance that the item features a warmer.

Do I need to fill my electric cooler with ice?

A. Electric coolers do not need to be filled with ice. Due to the way that these products instantly provide cool temperatures through the power of electricity, there is no need for ice to keep the items cold. This allows for more space when packing drinks and food items into your electric cooler for your road trip.

What’s the best electric cooler for your road trip to buy?

Top electric cooler for your road trip

Euhomy Car Refrigerator

What you need to know: This electric cooler has the capabilities to be plugged into a normal house outlet or a cigarette lighter port in a car. It features a large capacity and works to cool items quickly.

What you’ll love: This item is quiet and is made with separate compartments to fit both cans and larger glass bottles. The top of the item features cup holders, and the handle is carefully placed so that users do not injure their backs while lifting it. It’s touch panel activated and can also be remotely controlled by an app through the Bluetooth settings. This item does not consume a lot of energy, and it comes in multiple different capacities.

What you should consider: This electric cooler is not compact enough to fit comfortably into some smaller vehicles, and some users have had a difficult time returning products.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top electric cooler for your road trip for the money

Domende Portable Car Refrigerator Freezer

What you need to know: This portable electric cooler can be stored in cars, Rvs, boats and more. It cools items very quickly and features a digital control panel, making it easy to operate.

What you’ll love: This item is made with a grip handle so the user can safely transport the cooler from one place to the next while on a road trip. It features a chain for an adjustable open and close and is waterproof. This product features a lot of storage, and the temperature can be regulated.

What you should consider: This item is known to be loud when it is running, and the interior does not allow for the separation of items.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Change Moore Store Dual Zone Heavy Duty Car Cooler

What you need to know: This car cooler is available in two different capacities and can cool entirely in up to 15 minutes. Users can charge their phones with this durable cooler.

What you’ll love: There is a light inside of the cooler that allows the user to see its contents no matter the time of day. It features a quiet operation and is shockproof. The battery is protected and is long-lasting. This item works to regulate the temperature based on the amount of car battery that is provided so as to not run the car battery low. It features two dual-zone cooling compartments for separation and temperature regulation.

What you should consider: Some users have trouble controlling both zones in the cooler, and it is too noisy for some users.

Where to buy: Amazon

