Best men’s underwear for travel

Underwear made from merino wool naturally resists odor. Being a highly breathable material, merino wool wicks sweat away from skin, keeping you dry and comfortable.

Which men’s underwear for travel is best?

When you think of traveling in comfort, underwear may not be at the top of your list. Sure, you can book a first-class ticket to get more legroom or check a bag for all the extra comforts you can pack. However, until you’ve upgraded your travel underwear, you haven’t experienced the most enjoyable way to travel. Not convinced? Upgrade to a pair of the Smartwool Merino 150 Boxer Briefs and you’ll be a believer.

What to know before you buy men’s underwear for travel

How often do you travel and for how long?

Materials make all the difference when it comes to men’s underwear for travel. If you tend to only travel for a day or two at a time, you may not notice a significant difference. However, the longer (and more often) you travel, the more you’ll want to consider investing in high-quality underwear. If you wear workout pants when traveling, the thickness of your travel underwear matters less than if you wear jeans or dress pants.

How much do you pack?

If you like to be as light as possible when on the road or in the air, the choice of material becomes most important. Should you be a one-bag traveler, look for merino-wool underwear as you can wear it a few times before it needs to be washed. If you have no extra room in your bag, merino wool will be significantly more convenient for you than a technical fiber.

Do you do laundry while traveling?

If you have the option to do laundry while traveling, you can choose a technical fiber over merino wool. If you still want to go with merino wool, you won’t have to take as many pairs and you’ll free up space in your bag for other things.

What to look for in quality men’s underwear for travel

Breathable materials

This mainly depends on whether you tend to be naturally warmer or colder. If you tend to be colder, prioritize warmth and look for a merino-wool option. If you find yourself hot more often than you’re cold, a lightweight technical fiber may make your travels more comfortable.

Durability

If you tend to buy your underwear in packs from a box store, you’ll notice that quality underwear for travel has a much longer lifespan than what you’re used to. High-quality materials are not only more comfortable but being able to wear them longer means you’re saving yourself money and creating less waste in the long run.

Flat seams

Comfortable seams that don’t cause chafing are a game-changer. There’s nothing worse than irritation on a long drive or flight. If you look for quality men’s underwear for travel, you’ll find the seams are flat, meaning they won’t feel “raised” above the rest of the material.

How much you can expect to spend on men’s underwear for travel

While it may sound like a lot, a good pair of men’s travel underwear usually costs you $25-50 and is worth every penny.

Men’s underwear for travel FAQ

Is merino-wool underwear necessary for travel?

A. No, but there are two main reasons to recommend it. The first is that it works year-round. If you’re someone who tends to be warm while traveling, merino wool keeps you cool in warmer months and warm in colder months. The second reason is it controls sweat and odor much better than most technical fibers, so you can pack fewer pairs and travel lighter.

Is there a best inseam length for men’s travel underwear?

A. This really depends on your preference. Inseams around 6 inches tend to be most popular. Some people prefer shorter inseams, closer to 3 inches. However, shorter inseams have a tendency to bunch up.

What’s the best men’s underwear for travel to buy?

Top men’s underwear for travel

Smartwool Merino 150 Boxer Briefs

What you need to know: These merino-wool boxer briefs are comfortable, long-lasting and control odor incredibly well on long trips.

What you’ll love: Merino wool is soft and holds its shape well. A 6.5-inch inseam (in a size medium) is a length that will be comfortable for most people. Smartwool has perfected underwear that has no hotspots or chafing and will be comfortable for any long trip.

What you should consider: If you don’t like the idea of wearing underwear multiple times between washes, these may not be worth the extra money.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

Top men’s underwear for travel for the money

ExOfficioGive-N-Go 2.0 Boxer

What you need to know: If you don’t want a merino-wool pair but still want odor regulation, these nylon boxers are antimicrobial.

What you’ll love: These are halfway between boxers and boxer briefs. They won’t be as snug as a traditional boxer brief but still fit closely and move with you. A light pair of boxers, these wick moisture to keep you dry and comfortable.

What you should consider: With a 3-inch inseam, these might be too short for some users’ preferences.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Worth checking out

SAXX Vibe Boxer Brief

What you need to know: SAXX boxer briefs prioritize breathability and movement above all else.

What you’ll love: If you tend to travel warm, a pair of SAXX boxer briefs might be the most comfortable option for you. With a unique design, flat seams and an anti-roll waistband, SAXX is built for comfort. Fans of fun patterns will love the design options.

What you should consider: While it’s breathable, it doesn’t have antimicrobial properties on par with the other two choices.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

