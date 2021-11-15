Best RV washer and dryer combo

Consider a portable washer and dryer combo for shorter weekend trips or lighter loads. These models are typically eco-friendly and help conserve water, energy consumption and detergent.

Which RV washer and dryer combo is best?

RV living is an excellent way to enjoy extended vacations. However, a pile of sweaty clothes collecting musk for a few weeks isn’t ideal. You may think you can put up with the smell because it’s a hassle to find a laundromat, but there’s a better option for your RV and your nose.

The best RV washer and dryer combos, like the LG Ultra Large Capacity Washer Dryer Combo, are compact, lightweight and extremely efficient.

What to know before you buy an RV washer and dryer combo

Portable vs. vented vs. ventless

Portable washer and dryer combos are compact machines that can squeeze into most spaces within an RV. However, you’re limited to smaller wash and dry capacities of around 5 to 8 pounds. They are slightly more expensive than the larger machines, but the overall benefits of having a compact or even mini washer and dryer combo make up for the high cost.

Washer and dryer combos for RVs that are vented, on the other hand, utilize an exterior vent to reduce humidity and expel carbon monoxide. Because an external vent is required, you’ll need to drill holes in your wall, but that’s not always plausible for some RVs.

If drilling holes isn’t an option, you can opt for a ventless model that uses a condensing chamber to accomplish the same task. These models collect the excess water through a drain or tray.

Size

It would be tremendously cost-friendly to throw our home washers and dryers into our RV, but two large machines is simply a waste of space. The main benefit of a washer and dryer combo is that they’re much smaller than home machines.

While some of the machines with larger capacities can weigh closer to 150 pounds, you can find lightweight, compact models that weigh less than 30 pounds. The trade-off, of course, is that you must do multiple small loads.

Consider the overall space in your RV, overall laundry weight per trip and how often you’ll be washing your clothes.

Energy efficiency

When RVing, you must be mindful of energy consumption. Even with solar panels and the best RV generator, you’ll still want a washer and dryer combo that saves energy and water. The most energy-efficient models will have an Energy Star certification.

To take it a step further, you can look for RV washer and dryer combos that allow you to control the water levels. That said, if energy and water savings aren’t a concern and you have a strong generator, it’s best to get one that can put out a minimum of 12 amps. The last thing you want is to wake up with a dead battery in the middle of nowhere.

What to look for in a quality RV washer and dryer combo

Capacity

If it’s a weekend trip or you only have a few pieces of clothing, capacity doesn’t matter. However, you must keep in mind that the dryer loads max out at half of the washing capacity. Additionally, if you happen to put too much clothing in the tub, it won’t clean as well.

Design

All the vented and ventless washer and dryer combo machines you come across are front-loading. While they may be more expensive, they hold the benefits of convenience and faster cleaning over top-loading models.

Depending on the layout of your RV, a front-loading machine allows you to save space by placing it under or near your kitchen countertop. These models also come with more than one setting in order to care for different types of fabric.

Noise

Even in large RVs, the space is limited, and you hear everything. A washer and dryer combo is no exception. Luckily, some models come with anti-vibration technology to help with loud noises, and you can take it a step further by ensuring it’s stabilized on a level surface.

How much you can expect to spend on RV washer and dryer combo

Depending on the size and features, expect to spend $140-$1,500 on a quality RV washer and dryer combo.

Best RV washer and dryer combo FAQ

Do RV washer and dryer combos effectively and fully dry clothes?

A. This was a problem with washer and dryer combos in the past. Newer models have increased their efficiency and dry much quicker without running more than once. Give the washing drum some time to completely dry before starting the drying cycle for the best results.

How much power does an RV washer and dryer combo require?

A. As a general rule of thumb, most washer and dryer combos require between 300-500 watts and will draw at least 12 amps. Additionally, you’ll need to ensure that you have a 120-volt source.

What’s the best RV washer and dryer combo to buy?

Top RV washer and dryer combo

LG Ultra Large-Capacity Washer and Dryer Combo

What you need to know: LG presents a large tub washer and dryer that’s designed to tackle large loads without compromising too much space.

What you’ll love: It’s inevitable to accumulate dust and allergens. However, this LG washer features an Allergiene Cycle that steams away over 95% of pesky dander and dust. Additionally, it offers improved performance with six wash motions to pull out grime without damaging your clothes. If that’s not enough, it also comes with a 10-year warranty on the Inverter DirectDrive Motor.

What you should consider: All the fancy features of this washer/dryer combo make it more costly than other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top washer and dryer combo for the money

Giantex Twin Tub Mini Washer and Dryer Combo

What you need to know: A compact and portable washer and dryer combo, it’s not only easy on your wallet but is eco-friendly.

What you’ll love: While most washer and dryer combos that you can use in your RV tend to lean towards the more expensive side, this compact tub is sub-$200 and provides additional savings on water and detergent. This machine uses a highly effective gravity system.

What you should consider: Some customers report wishing that the drain hose were longer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Equator 24-Inch Wash and Dryer Combo

What you need to know: You can rest assured that your washer and dryer combo won’t break down during winter with its Winterize cycle.

What you’ll love: Space isn’t an issue for this washer and dryer combo. Additionally, while many other machines may have some trouble operating during winter time, this one features a Winterize cycle to get you through the cold idle days.

What you should consider: The dry cycle may require additional time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christopher Lee writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.