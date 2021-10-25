Which travel accessory is best?

Travel accessories have come a long way in the last couple of decades. Gone are the days of carting around armfuls of novels, guidebooks and CD holders with dozens of CDs. Nowadays, travelers are much less burdened with weight and can enjoy more freedom using technology that keeps things on storage cards or in the cloud. The best travel accessory you can buy is the Amazon Kindle Paperweight Essentials Bundle, containing the Kindle e-reader, leather cover and adaptor.

What to know before you buy a travel accessory

Some electronic accessories are incompatible with other products

Ensure any travel accessory you buy, such as a portable charger, is compatible with the products with which you will use it.

How necessary is the travel accessory?

When choosing any travel accessory, judge whether it is an actual necessity or not. Kindle E-readers are great if you plan on reading a lot, but a portable adaptor may be unnecessary if it is a relatively short journey to your destination.

How much will it cost to insure an expensive accessory?

Some accessories, such as laptops and expensive cellphones, may require a separate insurance premium to cover them. Consider the value of the item you wish to add to your insurance, how much extra you will have to pay, then decide if you want to go through with the purchase.

What to look for in a quality travel accessory

Streamlining quality

Accessories should not be bulky. When considering the size and weight of something, think about how easily it fits into your luggage and how much the extra weight will cost when you fly. Think about the products you have that can replace something else. For example, you can take a cellphone with a built-in camera instead of a separate camera and cellphone. That reduces the weight in your luggage and makes packing more efficient.

Organizational quality

Consider an accessory to help organize your products better if you do not want to reduce the number of products you take. Many people buy travel accessories to keep themselves organized on a trip. Any organizer, such as an electronic organizer or a make-up bag, should have enough well-planned compartments to systemize any number of items.

Durability

With a considerable amount of accessories available, some of them are cheaply made and will not last longer than one vacation. Some items may not even be able to withstand a whole vacation. Take into consideration whether it is a trusted brand name and examine other customer reviews if shopping online.

How much you can expect to spend on a travel accessory

You could spend anywhere from a few dollars for a pouch or make-up bag to a couple of thousand dollars on a slim, lightweight laptop. How much or how little you spend is etirely up to you.

Travel accessory FAQ

What are the best accessories to keep your luggage weight down?

A. One accessory is an e-reader. A cellphone with a good camera is beneficial because it will have an inbuilt camera rivaling the quality of many compact cameras. You can also learn how to layer clothing for cold destinations rather than taking bulky garments.

What travel accessories can you use on a flight and at the destination?

A. Laptops, cellphones, e-readers and tablets are great for in-flight entertainment. However, they also are great at your destination for work purposes or to help you discover your destination. Lightweight, portable chargers ensure your gadgets keep charged on the flight, but they are handy when exploring your destination city. Water bottles help you maintain hydration anywhere, and compression socks not only ward off leg swelling, but are great when hiking, wherever you go.

What’s the best travel accessory to buy?

Top travel accessory

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle

What you need to know: Avid readers and long-term travelers will find this e-reader essential not only when traveling but also when at home.

What you’ll love: This thinly designed e-reader has a glare-free display and is waterproof so reading by a pool near splashing kids or a sea with breaking waves is not a problem. The device is compatible with audiobooks and has a light for nighttime reading.

What you should consider: Some users have reported the device skipping chapters or jumping pages when accidentally touching the screen.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top travel accessory for the money

Matein Electronic Travel Organizer

What you need to know: With all those electronic gadgets going with you on the family vacation, a well-designed organizer will keep all those cables and add-ons systematically stored.

What you’ll love: The compact size and well-planned compartments are perfect for traveling with groups or with the family. You can easily store away any tablets, cables, flash drives, storage cards, headphones and so on that you need on the flight and at your hotel, but still have easy access to them when needed. The waterproof material is a bonus and ensures your electronic products are safe.

What you should consider: If you only travel with a few electronic products, this organizer may be too big for your purposes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Brita Stainless-Steel Water Filter Bottle

What you need to know: Any traveler will find this water filter very useful.

What you’ll love: It’s great for traveling to areas with questionable water supplies or remote places. The filter ensures no consumption of bacteria, and the stainless-steel casing keeps water cool or hot as desired. It can also double as a hot water bottle for campers or trekkers on cold nights.

What you should consider: Some retailers sell in two sizes, 20 or 32 ounces; the larger size may be preferable for adventure travelers and hikers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Barry Peacock writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.