Best travel humidifier

Travel humidifiers allow you to add moisture to the air when traveling and in different dry, indoor environments. Dry air can affect not only your breathing but your skin, as well.

Which travel humidifiers are best?

Humidifiers improve the air quality in your home and other private spaces through water evaporation. The water vapor makes it easier for people to breathe in dry environments and is great for people who suffer from allergies, nose bleeds, congestion and other discomforts from dry air. Travel humidifiers allow you to add moisture to the air when traveling and in different indoor environments. If you’re looking for a lightweight and quiet travel humidifier, the HoMedics Personal Ultrasonic Humidifier is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a travel humidifier

Distilled water

Using tap water is not recommended for humidifiers, as it could contain harmful contaminants that can get into the air. Tap water can also require more cleaning for the device. Distilled water is much cleaner and easier for the machine to use.

Surrounding items

It’s recommended not to have a travel humidifier directly near outlets, power strips and other devices. Manufacturers will generally recommend how far you should have it from other devices. It also may be best to keep it away from books and other paper items because the humidifier may cause small droplets to fall back to surfaces in its surrounding area.

Water tank cleaning

As simple as turning water into vapor sounds, many humidifiers require maintenance. It may have a filter and other parts that require some type of cleaning. The manufacturer generally provides the recommended type of cleaning necessary. Cleaning may include soaking it in a special solution or using some other delicate kind of cleaning.

What to look for in a quality travel humidifier

Mist modes

Along with adjustable mist output levels, you may want a travel humidifier with continuous and intermittent mist settings. Various models offer different mist output levels so that you can adjust the strength of the mist. However, keep in mind that higher levels will result in water running out faster. Intermittent mist allows humidifiers to have a set pattern of when to output mist, essentially a schedule of when to spray mist, whether it’s hourly or by a few minutes. A continuous mist will just keep on going, which may be suitable for some, especially if you want it operating while you sleep.

Quiet operation

Turning water into vapor can be difficult for some devices, which leads to loud noises. That’s why it’s best to have a travel humidifier that operates quietly. Some devices will have ultrasonic technology that makes vapor output seamless and quiet. You can use these silent models in your bedroom, office and other environments requiring minimal noise.

Automatic shut-off

An automatic shut-off feature can not only provide safety but can save on battery if you have a travel humidifier that runs on disposable or rechargeable batteries. Many models will have a timer that shuts off the operation after a certain period. This keeps you from worrying about the humidifier operating endlessly. It’s also helpful when you forget to turn off the device when you’re away from it.

Rotating nozzle

Instead of just having the mist shoot straight up, a rotating nozzle can change the direction of the mist output. This allows you to direct the mist to specific areas of the room or even your face if you plan to use a travel humidifier for your skincare routine.

How much you can expect to spend on a travel humidifier

Travel humidifiers can cost $14-$40, whereas budget-priced models cost $20 or less, generally having smaller tanks than pricier models. Mid-range travel humidifiers range from $20-$30, having a larger tank and quieter operation. Premium models cost from $30-$40 and may have features such as LED lighting, essential oil filters, or wireless capability.

Travel humidifier FAQ

My travel humidifier uses a water bottle as a tank. Can I use an extra-large bottle to keep it running longer?

A. It’s best to follow the guidelines of the manufacturer’s manual for travel humidifiers that use water bottles. A standard water bottle is approximately 16 ounces, while large bottles have sizes up to 32 ounces. If you use a large bottle that’s too heavy, it may tip over the device and spilling could occur.

Can I use a regular travel humidifier in my vehicle?

A. Depending on the size and compatibility, travel humidifiers can be perfect in the car. If the humidifier has a diameter small enough, you can easily place it in a cup holder of your car. It will also have to be USB compatible if it requires a plugin or if you need to charge it. It’s not recommended to put a travel humidifier on your dashboard, as a sudden movement may shift the device and cause it to spill or worse.

Will a travel humidifier affect the plant on my desk?

A. Not only can a travel humidifier greatly affect a desk plant, but the two can work together to provide better air quality. The moisture the humidifier puts into the air can hydrate the plant, along with routine watering. As plants emit oxygen, the humidifier’s mist will disperse the oxygen more efficiently in your surrounding area, improving air quality.

What are the best travel humidifiers to buy?

Top travel humidifier

HoMedics Personal Ultrasonic Humidifier

What you need to know: Built to fit and be placed in small areas, this humidifier can be powered by simply using a USB cord.

What you’ll love: The ultrasonic technology allows for quiet operation. Less than a cup of water is enough to fill up the tank, and it’ll give you four hours of runtime.

What you should consider: Requires a lot of maintenance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top travel humidifier for the money

Crane Travel Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

What you need to know: Standing at only 7 inches tall with a 3-inch diameter, this compact humidifier can fit in many types of cups.

What you’ll love: Simply plug it in and put it in a cup, then the humidifier begins to do its job. It operates quietly, so it’s suitable for environments that you want to be silent in.

What you should consider: The water tank isn’t sealed, so occasional leaks may occur when in use, especially when on the road.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SmartDevil Mini Humidifier

What you need to know: Using a simple and convenient cylinder design, this humidifier has a sleek black and gold color that makes the humidifier look high-end.

What you’ll love: The device is USB-C compatible, allowing you to charge it with modern-day cable and power sources. There’s both a continuous and intermittent mode, giving you different options for mist output.

What you should consider: It will likely require daily refilling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ade Hennis writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.