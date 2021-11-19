Best travel toothbrush holder

Which travel toothbrush holder is best?

Toothbrush holders work to protect your toothbrush while traveling or as it is resting at home. These items keep your toothbrush sanitary and allow you to carry it with you wherever you go. Toothbrush holders come in different sizes and colors and are typically very easy to fit into any place of storage. Before purchasing a travel toothbrush holder, consider what it is made from, how large it is and how many come in a pack.

If you are looking for a securely closing toothbrush holder that is made with safe materials, comes in many different colors and features a drain hole, the Nexcurio Four-Pack Travel Toothbrush Case is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a travel toothbrush holder

Material

Travel toothbrush holders are made with various styles of material. They are most commonly made with safe use plastic or an eco-friendly alternative, such as wood, bamboo or other natural resources. Items that are made with material other than plastic will likely be more sustainable and more expensive. The holder’s material will determine how well it holds the toothbrush and how durable the item is when traveling with it. If the toothbrush holder is made out of hard, sturdy material, it will be more reliable in protecting the toothbrush when traveling.

Size

Before purchasing a travel toothbrush holder, consider the size of the item in relation to the size of your toothpaste. Those looking to buy a travel toothbrush holder for a plastic, bamboo or electric toothbrush will need to make sure that their toothbrush is not larger than the dimensions listed on the website for the toothbrush holder. Some holders do not work well to fit larger electric toothbrushes, while others claim to be able to store all kinds of brushes.

Pack

Travel toothbrush holders commonly come in packs of multiple holders. Those that are hand-made are less likely to come in packs, while manufactured holders will arrive in groups of two to four. Before purchasing a travel toothbrush holder, consider how many holders will ship in a pack and how many toothbrushes you plan to travel with. If you are traveling with the whole family, you may want to purchase options with multiple toothbrush holders rather than just a few. It is always smart to have a backup holder just in case yours gets lost or mistaken for another while traveling.

What to look for in a quality travel toothbrush holder

Color

According to the buyer’s preference, a quality travel toothbrush holder will be available in many different colors. For example, if you have a luggage-themed color and most of your items are pink, it may be more convenient to purchase a pink toothbrush holder. If you are traveling with multiple people, it will be easier to distinguish the toothbrush holders by color rather than everyone having the same colored holder.

Compact

Compact toothbrush holders will do a better job of fitting into small spaces rather than larger items. If you are looking for a space to store both your toothpaste and toothbrush, the holder will be much larger and will take up more space. However, if you are simply looking for a holder to store one toothbrush, the item will be naturally compact and able to be stored anywhere while traveling.

Closure

If a toothbrush holder is securely designed, it will be simple to close. Some toothbrush holders fasten tightly and make it hard for users to reopen them, while some screw shut. If the item is difficult to open and shut, it will be listed in the product review section of the website. The best travel toothbrush holders will be secure and tight while also being simple to open and close.

Drain hole

The best travel toothbrush holders will feature a drain hole at the bottom of the item that allows the water to drain out after using the toothbrush and putting it directly into the holder. This can be useful to get rid of the water inside the toothbrush holder and lessen the chance for bacteria to grow.

How much you can expect to spend on a travel toothbrush holder

The best travel toothbrush holder will cost $4-$14, depending on how many toothbrush holders are in a pack, the material they are made with and the size. A large toothbrush holder made with sustainable material that is able to fit most teeth cleaning items will be priced higher.

Travel toothbrush holder FAQ

Can you use a travel toothbrush holder to keep your toothbrush clean?

A. Travel toothbrush holders are great for keeping toothbrushes clean. When packing a toothbrush for travel, keeping it in a case prevents it from gathering germs out in the open. These items will allow users to keep their toothbrushes from touching other travel items.

What kind of toothbrushes can fit into a travel toothbrush holder?

A. Depending on the size of the toothbrush holder, electric, bamboo and plastic toothbrushes are able to fit into the holder. If the item is large enough, users will be able to put other teeth cleaning products in with their toothbrushes. Nevertheless, most models are not large enough for electric toothbrushes. The dimensions of the item will be listed on the website, and buyers can check the review to see if others were able to fit various styles of toothbrushes.

What’s the best travel toothbrush holder to buy?

Top travel toothbrush holder

Nexcurio Four-Pack Travel Toothbrush Case

What you need to know: These toothbrush holders can be used as multipurpose items and can be taken camping, traveling or used at home. They are made from high-quality and eco-friendly materials.

What you’ll love: These items are inexpensive and are tall enough to fit most styles of toothbrushes. These items come in different color options and are compact enough to fit in most locations. They are made with a drain hole in the bottom that allows the water to drain out, preventing bacteria inside the case. Also, the case is made to be durable enough to protect the toothbrush while on the go.

What you should consider: These cases can’t fit toothpaste or other teeth cleaning supplies and can be hard for some users to open and close securely.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top travel toothbrush holder for the money

APlasticFreeStudio Large Eco-Friendly Travel Toothbrush Case

What you need to know: This travel toothbrush case is made with eco-friendly wheat straw in an effort to get rid of single-use plastics. It is handmade and comes in a few different colors. The item is lightweight and is easily stored on the go.

What you’ll love: This item comes with different internal compartments and is able to hold floss, toothpaste and any other teeth cleaning supplies as well as a toothbrush. The material is durable enough to keep your toothbrush protected when traveling, and it securely closes.

What you should consider: This item does not feature a drain hole and is larger than the average toothbrush holder, making it less compact when packing for travel.

Where to buy: Etsy

Worth checking out

UCEC Travel Toothbrush Case and Carrier

What you need to know: This item comes in a pack of two and features multiple colors. It can be used daily and is designed to be small so that it fits compactly when taking it on the go.

What you’ll love: This item can fit toothbrushes of various sizes and is made with safe use plastic. It is sturdy and lightweight and is easy to clean. It features a keychain loop on the side so that it is easy to attach to any bag or hold when on the go. This item can also be used to fit toothpaste.

What you should consider: Some larger electric toothbrushes do not fit into this carrier case, and the lid is hard to close for some users.

Where to buy: Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.