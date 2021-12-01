Everything you need to pick up field hockey

Dating back to around 3,000 years ago during the Greek classical era, hockey is known as one of the oldest team sports in the world, with the modern-day version being first played in Scotland during the 1700s.

What do you need to pick up field hockey?

Field hockey has been played for decades in over 100 countries worldwide, making it the second-largest team sport of all time. Although you can trace the game’s origin all the way back to early civilization, the contemporary version of the sport has just recently amassed a large following thanks to the sheer number of competitive leagues and club tournaments available to dedicated players, whether they’re tailored for adults or children.

If you’re part of a team, a coach or proud parent, there are several essential pieces of gear you should be aware of so that every field hockey game gets off to a good start. Learning about hockey equipment can help you determine exactly which items a player needs and how to ensure the different types of gear you encounter are premium-grade.

Gear to consider before playing field hockey

Sticks

A quality hockey stick is one of the most critical items you include in your equipment lineup. The stick that’s the right fit for you is determined by your height, team position and your skill and comfort level. According to the official field hockey rules, your stick can’t weigh more than 26 ounces.

Sticks feature two different sides, with the left being denoted as the playing side and the right side called the non-playing side. The left appears flat on the lower half, while the right is rounded from top to bottom.

Stick bag

Although bringing a stick bag with you to games is optional, make sure you at least have a storage bag of sorts for all your game and practice gear. When traveling back and forth, a stick bag helps protect your hockey sticks from being cracked or broken and is spacious enough to transport four hockey sticks in your collection.

Tape

Sticks can be modified to have more protection from repeated damage by wrapping the striking end with hockey tape and the handle with grip tape. Despite the latter technique being recommended to beginners for better ball control, players of any skill level can benefit from the use of grip tape as it increases overall grip control.

Handle grips

With regular wear and use, your stick’s handle grip steadily begins to lose its sturdiness and will either need replacing or repeated patching up. Luckily, handle grips aren’t too difficult to replace but require you to purchase a new one every now and then. Duct tape can also be used instead of new handle grips if players prefer a specific texture and grip during games.

Cleats

Whether your team is playing on a grass field or turf, you need a well-made pair of cleats. Typically, cleats designed for field hockey are made with longer rubber studs so the player can maintain a good grip while on the playing field when running back and forth — this ultimately helps prevent wipeout. Players can also use turf shoes, which are uniquely designed for sports that take place on artificial fields.

Mouth guard

Even though you don’t have to worry about lots of physical contact, make sure you’re prepared for any accidental collisions and run-ins with fast-moving balls by wearing a mouth guard. Designed to help prevent injury in the event of contact or an unexpected fall, a quality one can successfully absorb the worst of impacts and help prevent concussions.

Shin guards

Due to the combined speed and weight of hockey sticks and balls when playing, players should always wear shin guards so you’re protected from stick slashes, nasty falls and spills when out on the field. Keep in mind that although regular shin guards provide ankle-to-knee coverage, there are ones that are made specifically for field hockey.

Rash guards

Even though socks help keep the shins protected from impacts and blistering, you should consider buying rash guards, despite them being optional. Made to reduce skin irritation, rashes and damage from harmful UV rays, shin guards are usually made from a combination of spandex, nylon and polyester.

Other clothing

One of the greatest things about field hockey is that you can truly play in any clothing that you find comfortable. Practice clothing should be lightweight enough to run outside and encourage mobility. Being a fall sport, your clothing should also be appropriate to wear in warm and cool weather.

A good pair of socks should be high enough to cover your legs up to mid-calf and be made from high-quality breathable fabric. Neck guards are equally important since they help protect the more vulnerable throat and collarbone with padding.

Top field hockey equipment

Best balls

Champion Sports Field Hockey Practice Balls

Available in both white and electric orange, each ball is made to last and is crafted with a light plastic shell that’s hollowed out in the center, making them ideal practice balls. You can easily practice your agility and ball projection since this pack includes 12 official-sized balls that make for continuous and uninterrupted practice or play.

Sold by Amazon

Best cleats

Adidas Unisex Adult Copa Shoe

Made from 100% synthetic material, this pair of cleats is especially great for using on turf and can be used to play field hockey or soccer. Their man-made, sturdy yet soft sole offers arch support and comfort that allows the player to move at quick speeds without the loss of traction. The black faux leather stitched upper is also highly resistant to grass stains.

Sold by Amazon

Best elbow protectors

STX Ice Hockey Surgeon RX3.1 Elbow Pad

Featuring a precision fit and design, you don’t need to worry about this pair of elbow pads adding any bulk to your practice or game day uniform. Constructed in three pieces, the pad’s material can easily be flexed in unison with your body’s natural movement.

Sold by Amazon

Best face mask

FHS Force Clear Force Field Hockey Face Mask

Choose from black, blue or white when you check out this ultra-durable field hockey face mask that features a visor-like design, allowing for non-restrictive eye movement. The foam padding in the mask’s back includes an elastic strap so you can achieve a very secure fit guaranteed to protect your entire face.

Sold by Amazon

Best shin guards

STX Field Hockey Contour Shin Guard

Ergonomic in both shape and design, these shin guards contour to the curves of your leg with ease. The open holes included on the guards’ mesh material helps increase air circulation and allows for ultimate fabric breathability. Lightweight and sweat-resistant, these shin guards are built to last.

Sold by Amazon

Best stick bag

STX Field Hockey Prime Stick Bag

Crafted with the needs of today’s field hockey athlete in mind, this stick bag truly takes into account how much equipment a field hockey player needs to carry on and off the field. It features lots of space for multiple sticks, shoes, goggles and personal items, which makes it a must-have for every kind of player.

Sold by Amazon

Best hockey stick

STX HPR 50 Field Hockey Stick

Although built specifically for adult beginners, this hockey stick is great for any player regardless of experience level who desires to improve and develop their stick skills. Its low bow shape helps keep it balanced in your hands, wherever you are on the field.

Sold by Amazon

Best goalie girdle

McDavid Compression Padded Shorts with HEX Pads

This trusted brand’s padded compression shorts are specifically designed for athletes who desire both protection and comfort, which is achieved without foregoing range of motion and from the encouragement of increased blood flow. This 9-millimeter HEX padded girdle completely covers your hips, tailbone and thighs for very precise full coverage.

Sold by Amazon

Best goalie helmet

Grays G600 International Field Hockey Goalie Helmet

Although known to be heavier than other brands of helmets, this particular one is built with a closed-cell polyethylene foam lining that enhances its fit and comfort level. Goalies will be completely protected without their field of vision being compromised thanks to its high visibility, giving a goalie lots of space to see the game from different angles.

Sold by Amazon

Best goggles

STX Field Hockey 2See-S Dual Sport Goggle

These dual-sport goggles are form-fitting and feature extra silicone padding for the best level of comfort and fit. The goggles’ inner padding isn’t sweat-absorbent, so you don’t have to worry about breakouts on your face, nor will you have trouble cleaning them.

Sold by Amazon

