Jan. 14 is Organize Your Home Day: Here are our cleaning experts tips on how to celebrate

Since Organize Your Home Day 2022 falls on a Friday, take advantage of the weekend that follows by spending time on Saturday and Sunday continuing your organizing goals.

Jan. 14 is Organize Your Home Day, and there are good reasons to celebrate. It’s a day to put clutter in its place and organize every room of the house. From maximizing closet space to choosing appropriate organizers, tips from our expert will give you the information you need to get your living space in great shape in no time.

BestReviews’ cleaning expert, Ketia Daniel, cleaning influencer and founder of BHM Cleaning Co., shared some tips with us to help you eliminate clutter and put important items in places for safekeeping and easy access. We’ve also included products recommended by Daniel so you can make the most of Organize Your Home Day.

Assess your home’s decluttering needs

Although getting organized can seem overwhelming at first, it’s important to start with the basics. Daniel said that dealing with clutter is a good start. “When it comes to organizing, the first thing you should do is declutter.”

Clutter tends to be prevalent in the bathroom, and kitchen, so it’s a good idea to take inventory of the items that are taking up space on countertops, under sinks and in closets and cabinets. Unnecessary papers tend to build up in a home office, and desks are prone to becoming messy.

Get rid of items you don’t need or use

Before you can put clutter in its place, consider tossing or donating items that are no longer useful to free up space.

In the bathroom, Daniel recommends throwing away empty bottles and items you no longer use. She also suggests that you consider what you don’t need in the kitchen. You might have a few items that you don’t use as often. “The holidays were a great time to see which pots and pans we use,” Daniel said. “Donate the ones you don’t use and organize the ones you like.”

In the home office, papers that are no longer needed should be discarded. Get rid of towels, linens, comforters and clothes that have holes, are old or no longer in style. “Make piles of ‘yes,’ ‘no’ and ‘maybe.’ Try on the ‘maybes’ and that will help you decide if you should keep it or get rid of it,” Daniel suggested.

Organize your home

Once you’ve eliminated unwanted items that have been cluttering your home, getting organized will be easy. Adding tiered shelves and acrylic organizers to cabinets will add storage space, Daniel said. A Lazy Susan keeps items handy, and is useful in the bathroom or kitchen, she added.

Organizers for cans, snacks and food storage containers will keep kitchen cabinets neat and tidy. Daniel recommends stacking dishes, glasses and cookware to save space. “There are these things called grip pads — or cookware protectors — that keep them from scratching each other,” she said.

Organizational items like bins, racks, pocket organizers, shoe boxes and multitiered hangers are great for closets. Daniel said transparent items made of acrylic make it easy to see items you may need. Vacuum bags are also great for maximizing space. “You can stack them, slide them under the bed, et cetera. Vacuum bags come in different sizes for clothes and bedding.”

Being practical about the items you no longer need is key. “If I don’t like it today, I won’t like it in the future. If I can’t fit it, I won’t be able to fit in the future,” Daniel said.

Product list

Madesmart 2-Tier Organizer with Slide-Out Storage Baskets

This bathroom organizer doesn’t take up a lot of space but offers ample storage for small items thanks to the 2-tier design with adjustable dividers. It’s perfect for grooming products, hair care items, washcloths and more.

Sold by Amazon

OXO Good Grip Lazy Susan Turntable

Keeping pantry or bathroom items organized and accessible is easy with this Lazy Susan by OXO Good Grips. The deep edge combined with a rubberized base keeps containers of various sizes in place.

Sold by Amazon, Wayfair and Home Depot

TOMNK 16-Piece Pan and Pot Protectors

Stacking cookware and dinnerware saves space in cabinets but can result in scratches. Crafted of soft felt, these 16 protectors can help. The set includes four sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Homeries Can Drink Holder and Storage

Whether storing cans in the refrigerator or pantry, Homeries’ transparent can bins will keep them organized while saving space. These two units are suitable for beverage, food, pet food cans, and more.

Sold by Amazon

X-cosrack Expandable Food Container Lid Organizer

Finding the right lid for a food storage container can be frustrating, but this lid organizer solves the problem. Not only does it fit nicely in a cabinet, but it’s expandable and features adjustable dividers to keep numerous lids of different shapes and sizes organized.

Sold by Amazon

Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags

Spacesaver storage bags live up to their name by reducing the space it takes to store clothing, bedding, towels and other fabric items. They are simple to stuff and deflate — plus they come with a hand pump.

Sold by Amazon

Pinkpum Shoe Storage Boxes, 12-Pack

Not only do these shoe boxes protect shoes, but they boast a stackable design for organizing shoes in a closet. Their transparent construction makes it easy to find the pair you need.

Sold by Amazon

Navtcow Under Desk Drawer Storage Organizer

This convenient organizing system fits neatly under a desk for stashing items like pens, paper, staplers and other essentials to help declutter your workspace.

Sold by Amazon

Simple Houseware Over Door Pocket Organizer

Maximize space in any room by simply hanging this organizer over a door and stashing it with any items. It’s great for bathrooms, nurseries and playrooms or for adding extra space to a kitchen pantry.

Sold by Amazon

mDesign Metal Handbag Hangers

This pair of hangers will keep all types of bags and purses off a closet floor, as they are crafted of durable metal and feature multiple hooks.

Sold by Amazon

