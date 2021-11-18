Most popular Chewy cat litter

Which popular Chewy cat litter is best?

While having a feline friend is one of life’s greatest joys, cleaning out a messy litter box can be a hassle. Whether you’ve had your cat for years or you just got a new kitten, it can take a while to find a litter that both you and your cat will love. The ideal cat litter should be pet-safe, easy to clean and feature scent-protection. If you are in the market for a cat litter that is easy to clean and safe for your cat, check out the Arm & Hammer- Clump & Seal Litter

What to know before you buy Chewy cat litter

Single vs. multiple

Before purchasing new cat litter, be sure to check if the litter is recommended for single or multi-cat households. Typically, clumping litters that feature odor protection are recommended for multi-cat households while all-natural and non-clumping litters are best for single-cat households.

Clumping vs. non-clumping

When it comes to litter clean-up, there are two different options: clumping or non-clumping.

Clumping: These litters are constructed using bentonite, or clay, which naturally absorbs moisture and sticks together to create easy to scoop clumps. This type of litter is ideal for easy clean-up and multicat households. However, clumping litters do tend to emit more dust than non-clumping litters. This dust can stick to your cat’s paws, leaving behind messy track marks outside the litter box. If you prefer clumping litter and have noticed issues with litter tracking in your home, a litter mat may help limit mess.

These litters are constructed using bentonite, or clay, which naturally absorbs moisture and sticks together to create easy to scoop clumps. This type of litter is ideal for easy clean-up and multicat households. However, clumping litters do tend to emit more dust than non-clumping litters. This dust can stick to your cat’s paws, leaving behind messy track marks outside the litter box. If you prefer clumping litter and have noticed issues with litter tracking in your home, a litter mat may help limit mess. Non-clumping: These litters absorb waste but do not feature any clumping particles. While non-clumping litters can be more difficult to clean, they tend to be cheaper and have significantly less dust than clumping litters.

Type

Typically cat litters are made up of either clay, an all-natural mixture or silica-based gel crystals. Depending on your preference and your cat’s bathroom habits, you may find one type of litter to be more suitable for your feline friend.

Clay: The most popular type of litter, clay is commonly featured in clumping litters, making it a great option for hassle-free cleaning.

The most popular type of litter, clay is commonly featured in clumping litters, making it a great option for hassle-free cleaning. All-natural: These litters boast a chemical-free and organic composition, ensuring a safe and hygienic experience for your cat. With a variety of all-natural options, from walnut shells, corn or pine pellets, there are plenty of choices when it comes to which type is best for your cat. However, all-natural litters tend to be non-clumping, so clean-up can be difficult.

These litters boast a chemical-free and organic composition, ensuring a safe and hygienic experience for your cat. With a variety of all-natural options, from walnut shells, corn or pine pellets, there are plenty of choices when it comes to which type is best for your cat. However, all-natural litters tend to be non-clumping, so clean-up can be difficult. Silica-based gel crystals: A relatively new type of litter, crystal litter is highly absorbent and can be reused for up to a month, making it the perfect option for cat owners who are looking to get the most bang for their buck. While crystal litter can be reused longer than other types of litter, it is more expensive.

What to look for in quality Chewy cat litter

Scented

Many litters feature a scent-boosted formula, which helps to curb excessive litter box odor without being harmful for your cat. While these scented litters may not be ideal for everyone, they are a great option for cat owners who are looking for some extra odor protection.

Low-dust formula

The dust that many clay litters put off can cause excessive sneezing and choking or lead to a respiratory infection for your cat. Dusty litters also tend to stick to cats’ paws, leading to messy litter tracking throughout your home. To ensure the optimal safety for your cat and hassle-free cleanup, opt for a litter that has a low-dust formula.

How much you can expect to spend on Chewy cat litter

Depending on the amount and type of cat litter you chose, you can expect to spend anywhere from $10–$40 on cat litter. Typically, all-natural, scented and low-dust cat litter are the most expensive.

Chewy cat litter FAQ

How often should cat litter be changed out?

A. As a general guideline, it is best to replace clay litter every two weeks. However, this guideline is based on the idea that you are scoping your cat’s litter at least once every one to two days. For non-clumping, all-natural litter, expect to replace the litter every week to two weeks.

How much litter does a cat need monthly?

A. On average, a small cat will need around 28 pounds of litter each month while a large cat will need closer to 40 pounds of litter per month. If you have a multi-cat household, double up on the expected litter you will need each month.

What’s the best Chewy cat litter to buy?

Most popular clumping Chewy cat litter

Arm & Hammer- Clump & Seal Litter

What you need to know: This clumping cat litter is the perfect option for multi-cat households.

What you’ll love: This litter uses a unique blend of low-dust clay and baking soda to create easy to scoop clumps that are odor-sealed. Made with microgranule clay, this litter is sure to feel soft on your cat’s paws. Available in 14, 19 or 28 pound boxes, there are plenty of options for single or multi-cat homes.

What you should consider: This litter is packaged in a handle-less box, so it can be rather difficult to carry and pour.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Most popular scented Chewy cat litter

Tidy Cats Instant Action Scented Clumping Clay Litter

What you need to know: This scented cat litter is the perfect option for any cat owner who is looking for extra odor control.

What you’ll love: Packaged in a handled pail, this litter is easy to lift and transfer. With a strong clumping clay formula, this litter offers moisture locking technology that is easy to scoop. The added deodorizing system provides immediate odor control, keeping your cat’s litter box smelling fresh for up to 10 days.

What you should consider: Some consumers noted issues with the amount of dust and tracking they saw after using this litter.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Most popular non-clumping Chewy cat litter

Feline Pine Original Non-Clumping Wood Litter

What you need to know: This non-clumping litter is clay and chemical free, making it the perfect option for any cat owner who is looking for a natural litter option.

What you’ll love: Made using 100% pine pellets, this litter is free of chemicals, additives and synthetic perfumes. With extra absorbency and natural odor elimination, this litter makes clean-up easy. Designed to naturally crumble with moisture, the soiled pellets can easily be sifted to the bottom of the litter pan, leaving behind a new layer of pine pellets for your cat.

What you should consider: This litter is recommended for single-cat households.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Breanna Culler writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.