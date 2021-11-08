The 13 best budget gifts for new parents

You don’t have to spend a lot of money to help out someone you care about who is new to parenting. A little thought goes a long way with the right gift.

Which budget gift for new parents is best?

A good gift can make a big difference in the busy lives of new parents, and one that is thoughtful and useful doesn’t have to cost a lot of money. There are plenty of products out there that fit the bill when it comes to being meaningful, helpful and much appreciated.

Best budget gifts for new parents

Diapertainment Phone Stand

The Diapertainment phone stand is no ordinary phone holder; this one mounts on the wall next to a diaper changing station so parents can play videos for entertaining the baby to facilitate diaper changes. Anything that makes diaper changing easier makes an excellent gift for new parents. The Diapertainment easily attaches to a wall with two screws and anchors.

Diapertainment is made to fit all major models of phones, such as the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy models. This phone holder can also double as a desk or table phone mount.

Mom’s Survival Pack

This gift set contains six products to soothe busy parents when they get a little bit of “me time.” It’s a revitalizing collection that contains a lavender sugar exfoliant, belly butter, floral mineral bath salts, soothing lavender mist, lip balm and sleep salve. Everything is hand-made in Colorado and uses only all-natural ingredients.

Personalized Monogrammed Diaper Bag

This gorgeous diaper bag is stylish and has 12 pockets to sort everything, including two side pockets and three insulated pockets in the front. Backpack diaper bags have become rather popular in recent years, and this bag represents the reasons for that popularity very well. The large capacity allows parents to store everything, like keys, extra baby outfits, cell phones or even a 14-inch laptop. The fabric of the bag is waterproof, keeping it durable for years to come.

Boho Animals Closet Organizer

These closet organizers are designed to provide a stylish, simple way to arrange a baby’s wardrobe. Babies can outgrow their clothes very quickly, but these dividers can keep clothing organized according to age range and size, from newborn to 3T.

Personalized Pebble Baby Feet Art

New parents will treasure this framed work of art that features the new baby’s footprints and is personalized with their name, date of birth and weight. Made with all-natural materials and neutral colors, it will coordinate beautifully with any décor in the home.

Tags for Bottles to Celebrate Baby’s Milestones

This fun idea is a creative way to help new parents celebrate baby’s milestones with tags that can be attached to bottles of alcohol or any other celebratory drink. The tags are available in different quantities and colors. On each tag a different milestone is written.

4-in-1 Convertible Baby Diaper Bag

This incredible travel bag can save new parents so much space during travel. This multi-purpose bag converts to a changing pad and a bassinet. This baby travel set includes the diaper bag, adjustable shoulder and back straps, extendable rods for when the set is used as a bassinet, a toy bar, a foldable changing pad, stroller straps and a waterproof drawstring carrying case.

Personalized Big Announcement Swaddle Gift Set

The newsworthy day that a baby joins a family is celebrated in this gift set that includes the baby’s name, birthday, time of birth, weight and information about the family. This vintage-inspired set includes a personalized blanket, a wrap for the blanket and a matching little hat.

Wishing Ball

This hand-blown glass ball comes with 52 slips of paper for parents to write wishes and thoughts for the new baby each week. Parents roll the papers up and slip them through a small hole near the base of the ball to become a permanent part of the display.

Unisex Coffee Baby Socks

These little socks make good use of the fact that newborns always seem to have their feet up in the air! Available in a variety of sizes, these socks say, “If you can read this” on the bottom of one foot and “bring my mom a coffee” on the other.

Upsimples Baby Bandana Bibs

Babies burp, drool and spit up so much, it’s not uncommon for new parents to have to change their baby’s shirt several times a day. This 10-pack of bandana-style bibs can save parents the stress of all that changing and laundry. These bibs will also keep babies much more comfortable than they’d be if they were stuck in a drool-filled shirt.

Made from organic cotton, these bandana bibs are also adjustable and can fit babies from three months to two years of age. Easy-button, nickel-free snaps also make putting them on and taking them off a breeze.

Shatterproof Baby Backseat Mirror

When your baby is in the backseat of the car, every little noise can trigger an internal alarm. However, with this fantastic mirror by So Peep, parents can keep a watchful eye on their baby. It’s designed with safety in mind and has a secure, crash-tested double strap to attach to a headrest.

Top budget gift for new parents

Coop Home Goods Premium Adjustable Loft Pillow

The best budget gift for new parents is this miraculous, cross-cut, memory foam-filled pillow. With a washable Lulltra cover made of bamboo-derived viscose rayon, this pillow helps sleepers achieve the right balance between comfort and support. Parents can add or remove memory foam to suit their comfort levels and preferences, which encourages proper neck and back alignment. These pillows are also GreenGuard Gold Certified, which means that they are put through strict lab testing to ensure safety and quality. There are no harmful chemicals whatsoever in these pillows, and they are soft and breathable. Every Coop Home Goods loft pillow also comes with a 5-year warranty.

