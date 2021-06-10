The best non-Amazon products to buy on Prime Day

Non-Amazon Prime Day deals

While Prime Day is an Amazon event, there are plenty of non-Amazon products worth scooping up during its 2 days.

Prime Day hosts a wealth of deals on items from top brands. Many of these products will drop to their lowest prices of the year, and some shoppers have already decided they’re going all-in as soon as the deals pop up.

We’re sharing the 10 best non-Amazon products to get on Prime Day, including top-selling brands and trending products. Whether you’re looking for a robotic vacuum, power washer or noise-canceling headphones, Prime Day is the time to get it.

Robot vacuums

Robotic vacuums top many wish lists because they’re convenient, intuitive and may cut cleaning time in half.

iRobot Roomba i7+: This top-selling iRobot, equipped with Smart Mapping technology and a dirt disposal base, stole the spotlight with a whopping 30% off during Prime Day 2020.

Home maintenance

Sprucing up the home became a labor of love — and a popular pastime — in 2020. From landscaping to redecorating, homeowners rolled up their sleeves and invested bigtime in home maintenance. Based on current forecasts, the category will continue to see an upswing in sales.

Sun Joe SPX3000 High Pressure Washer: Given its user-friendly design, this Sun Joe power washer emerged as a crowd favorite for home, patio and vehicle cleaning. It’s anticipated to drop in price again.

Greenworks G-Max Cordless Lawn Mower: Compact yet capable, this cordless mower is a smart choice for lawn care. If past sales events are any indication, it may go on sale for around $220.

Fancy coffee makers

Coffee makers reign as some of the most common Prime Day purchases. With more time spent at home last year, coffee lovers turned into home baristas and many are looking to upgrade to fancier coffee makers with café-quality bells and whistles.

Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition: This premium Keurig is on many people’s Prime Day radars since it whips up single-brew coffees, cappuccinos and lattes with the push of a button. Last year, it dipped below the $170 mark.

Noise-canceling headphones

People are embracing noise-canceling headphones for their immersive, distraction-free sound experience. They’re expected to be a common purchase this year as many people return to the office — and noisy commutes — in coming months.

Apple AirPods Pro: While Apple products don’t drop too much in price on Prime Day, the recent announcement that next-generation AirPods may be released next year could spark deeper discounts than expected on AirPods Pro.

Oral care products

Oral care products, particularly electric toothbrushes, were some of Prime Day’s breakout hits last year. As people continue to spend on health, wellness and personal care, it makes sense that this includes products that promote dental health.

Oral-B Pro 7000 Smart Series Electric Toothbrush: The popular Oral-B Pro 7000 gives real-time feedback that helps users improve brushing habits. There’s a chance it could fall below $100 like it did last year.

At-home fitness equipment

While gyms and fitness centers are reopening, many people remain partial to exercising at home. Fitness equipment is anticipated to be a big seller this year, especially among those who didn’t get a chance to snag machines or weights during last year’s craze.

Sunny Health & Fitness Smart Treadmill: This affordable Bluetooth treadmill has caught the eye of many shoppers, who are hoping it becomes even more budget-friendly on Prime Day.

Cookware

With a dramatic uptick in home cooking last year, shoppers found themselves drawn to kitchen items on Prime Day. It’s expected for the trend to continue on its upward streak, as many people are ready to upgrade cookware and small kitchen appliances.

Philips Digital Twin TurboStar Airfryer XXL: It’s one of the most expensive air fryers on the market for its jumbo capacity, but this Philips model could drop below $300 again, as it has during previous sales events.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Dutch Oven: A wish list favorite, this high-end Dutch oven comes with a hefty price. Keep your fingers crossed deep discounts of at least $100 off.

Instant Pot Duo: This 7-in-1 Instant Pot, which even makes yogurt, saw one of its lowest prices ever in December. With newer models now on the market, this classic model could dip in price on Prime Day.

Blenders

As far as small kitchen appliances go, Prime Day 2020 saw an overwhelming number of high-end blenders sell out. With smoothie weather in full swing, it comes as no surprise that many people have their sights set on quality models this year.

Ninja Professional Countertop Blender: A powerful, capable model, this Ninja blender comes with a 72-ounce pitcher and two Nutri Ninja cups. It may go on sale for under $100 again.

Personal care products

With the importance of self-care still driving many purchases, personal care items are expected to perform well on Prime Day. Many higher-priced products, like electric razors and heat styling tools, are trending again this year.

Hot Tools 24K Gold One-Step Dryer/Volumizer: A favorite among beauty influencers, this Hot Tools volumizer has bells and whistles not seen in others, such as charcoal-infused bristles and ion technology. It dropped in price last year, so there’s a chance it may go on sale again on Prime Day.

Braun Series 9 Electric Razor for Men: If past sales are any indication, you might be able to snag this Braun electric razor for somewhere around 25-40% off.

Luggage

With a much different travel landscape than 2020, many travelers are scheduling their first vacations in over a year. A sweeping number of luggage purchases are expected this Prime Day, which includes entire sets, as well as carry-on bags and commuter backpacks.

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage: This Samsonite luggage set is equipped with modern features, including built-in TSA locks and expandable designs. Last year, it dipped to 50% off its original retail price.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews.

