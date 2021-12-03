Want a headstart on holiday shopping? We found a sale on an exercise bike plus other noteworthy holiday deals

Did you know that Cyber Monday began in 2005 to stimulate online shopping by the National Retail Foundation?

We’re in the midst of the holiday season, but the new year is just around the corner. Many of us are already starting to think about our goals for 2022 and how we can best achieve them.

If your resolutions include getting in shape, you can start planning right now with this fantastic deal on fitness equipment you’ll want to check out.

But if you’ve got some holiday shopping to finish, we’ve got you covered with other impressive deals on products that will make you a hero with friends and family. There’s something here for nearly everyone on your list, from kitchen tools to tech goodies — and even some cozy clothing.

Featured deal of the day

NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle: $1,499.99 at Dick’s Sporting Goods (was $2,999.99)

Treat yourself or the workout enthusiast in your life to this studio-quality cycle you can use in the comfort of your home. It features silent magnetic resistance to give you a great workout and a rotating HD smart touchscreen display for streaming exercise classes. It even comes with a 30-day trial membership to iFit for access to cycling classes and personal training.

Other impressive deals

Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine: $899.95 at Amazon (was $999.95)

The coffee lover on your holiday list is sure to appreciate this top-of-the-line espresso machine. It features a user-friendly touchscreen display, built-in grinder and automatic milk steaming to create barista-quality drinks at home.

Koolaburra by UGG Women’s Victoria Mini Booties: $64.95 at Macy’s (was $89.99)

These comfy boots don’t just feel warm and cozy; they look stylish and polished, too. They’re made of super-soft suede and feature a sheepskin sock liner to keep your feet toasty even on the chilliest winter days.

Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar 22-oz. Large 2-wick Tumbler Candle: $19.99 at Kohl’s (was $30.99)

This holiday season, get in a festive mood with this classic winter candle that combines notes of pine balsam, cedar, sandalwood, vanilla, and more. Two lead-free wicks provide a clean, consistent burn for at least 75 hours.

iRobot Roomba i3: $299.99 at Amazon (was $399.99)

This robotic vacuum makes cleaning the floors around your house a breeze. It’s ideal for homes with allergy sufferers because it provides superior suction power for removing dirt, dust and pollen. You can control its cleaning schedule from your phone or tablet, too.

Patagonia Women’s Frozen Range Jacket: $329.45 at Backcountry (was $599)

If you know someone who enjoys outdoor activities, this insulated jacket can keep them warm all winter long. It offers a Gore-Tex shell to keep snow, sleet and rain at bay and also has a down lining to contain body heat.

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender: $289.95 at Amazon (was $349.95)

If your 2022 resolutions include eating healthier, you’ll love this premium blender that can whip up smoothies, soups and more. Its 48-ounce container is large enough to prepare recipes for the entire family. It has a self-cleaning cycle for easy washing, too.

Cuisinart Chef’s Classic Hard-Anodized 14-Pc. Cookware Set: $199.99 at Macy’s (was $334.99)

Your favorite home chef will get plenty of use out of this durable set of pots and pans. They feature a titanium-reinforced nonstick surface and tapered rims that prevent drips when pouring. The lids are made of glass, too, so you can keep an eye on your food.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush: $35.99 at Ulta (was $59.99)

This convenient styling tool allows you to dry and style your hair simultaneously, saving you precious time in the morning. Its oval shape and rounded edges make it easy to add volume at the roots, and the multiple heat and speed settings provide plenty of styling options.

Shark Air Purifier: $249.99 at Amazon (was $449.99)

Give the gift of clean, allergen-free air this holiday season with this powerful 3-stage air purifier. It’s equipped with a true HEPA filter that can remove 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. It also has four fans and four-speed settings to quickly clear space up to 1,000 square feet.

Insignia 32-Inch F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV: $149.99 at Amazon (was $199.99)

This 720p resolution smart TV makes an excellent gift for any movie lover. Access to Fire TV allows you to stream media from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. It also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote so that you can search for movies and TV shows with simple voice commands.

Champion Men’s Jersey Joggers: $22.50 at Macy’s (was $30)

These joggers are comfortable and functional, but they also offer a trim, streamlined fit that’s flattering on many body types. They have a drawstring at the waist that allows you to customize the fit, too.

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fryer: $179.99 at Kohl’s (was $249.99)

This versatile indoor grill doesn’t just cook up steaks and burgers with classic sear marks. It can also bake, roast, air fry and dehydrate, all in one compact appliance. Many of the parts are also dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up.

Cricut Explore Air 2: $149 at Home Depot (was $227)

Your favorite crafter will appreciate this compact cutting machine that cuts and writes up to two times faster than previous models. It can cut more than a hundred materials, including leather, and wireless operation via a Bluetooth connection.

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star Knife Block Set: $199.96 at Sur la Table (was $734.50)

This eight-piece knife set offers all the knives you could need in the kitchen, plus a striking beechwood block to store them. All the knives are full tang and precision-forged from a single piece of high-carbon steel for excellent durability.

Echo Show 5: $114.98 at Amazon (was $199.98)

This compact smart display makes plenty of tasks around the house much easier, including managing your calendar, getting weather and news updates, making calls and even watching TV. It features a clear LCD display and responds to voice commands. You can even connect other Alexa-enabled devices to it.

KitchenAid Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Premium Accessory Pack: $369.99 at KitchenAid (was $479.99)

This classic stand mixer from KitchenAid makes it easy to whip up all your favorite recipes, from chocolate chip cookies to chicken tacos. It offers 10 speeds and includes multiple accessories, including a wire whip, flex edge beater and dough hook, for plenty of versatility. It even comes with a pour shield to prevent messes in the kitchen.

Braun BT7220 Beard & Hair Trimmer Set: $59.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $64.99)

If you know someone who needs a little help keeping their facial hair neat, this trimmer set makes an excellent holiday gift. It features a precision dial that allows you to adjust the length, and the rechargeable battery can run for up to 100 minutes.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews.

