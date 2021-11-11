What you need to unclog a kitchen sink

All sink pipes are outfitted with a “trap” that is designed to fill with water and prevent sewer gasses from escaping the piping system.

Best items you need to unclog a kitchen sink

It is inevitable that soap scum, food and other pungent substances will eventually build up and need to be cleared out of a kitchen sink. Fortunately, clogged pipes are an easy fix if you use the right specialized cleaning agents and tools.

Before getting started cleaning the sink, invest in a pair of cleaning gloves to protect your hands from both the mysteries that dwell within and the drain cleaning chemicals.

Best plumber snakes

Before pouring chemicals down the sink, try to solve the clogged drain with the use of a handy tool. Drain snakes are simple and budget-friendly tools that require no training or finesse to use. Slowly insert a plumber snake directly down the drain and rotate to tangle up the cause of the clog. Slowly pull the snake out of the drain. Hopefully, the clogged mess will be wrapped around the snake. Pull off the gunk and dispose of it.

Top plumber snake

SDY 26-Inch Snake Hair Drain Clog Remover

What you need to know: This is a three pack of 26-inch snakes.

What you’ll love: This snake is lined with barbs and has a spearhead tip to wrangle all offending materials lodged in the kitchen drain.

What you should consider: This tool is most useful in cleaning hair blockages. If the kitchen sink is too clogged, it may not work.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top plumber snake for the money

FlexiSnake Drain Weasel Hair Clog Tool Starter Kit for Drain Cleaning (3-Piece)

What you need to know: This set includes a handle and two refill wands for removing blockages in most drains.

What you’ll love: The wand is simple to use and dispose of. Refills are cheap and widely available so you don’t have to clean and reuse a grime-coated tool.

What you should consider: This tool is basic and will only clear standard drain blockages. If the blockage is too large or dense, it may not work.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Best liquid cleaners

If using simple tools doesn’t help, it’s time to invest in a liquid cleaner. These are even easier than the plumber snakes. Just pour the liquid down the sink and wait; it should clear out the mess on its own or make it easier to use a plumber snake. Keep in mind that most liquid cleaners are considered hazardous to the environment.

Top liquid cleaner

Drano Dual-force Foamer Clog Remover

What you need to know: An expanding foam cleaner, it fills the entire pipe to remove scum and offensive smells.

What you’ll love: This liquid cleaner is made for drains and garbage disposals. It will not harm your pipes or septic systems.

What you should consider: There are toxic chemicals in this cleaning agent and it should be poured carefully. Each bottle is one-use only, meaning you may have to buy multiple products if there are multiple clogged drains in your home.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top liquid cleaner for the money

CLR Clear Pipes & Drains

What you need to know: This liquid cleaner can clear partial kitchen sink clogs and be used monthly to prevent buildup.

What you’ll love: This liquid cleaner is fragrance free. You can use it in many drains around the home. It is safe for people, pets and the environment. You only need to use small amounts at a time, meaning the bottle is not “one use only” like most clog remover cleaning agents.

What you should consider: This liquid cleaner may take multiple days to work.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best solid cleaners

The natural alternative to a liquid cleaner is its solid counterpart. Granular drain cleaners work just as well as liquids, and one purchase can work on many sinks. Another type of solid cleaner is drain strips, but they are not as effective on kitchen drains that already are clogged. Drain strips are more of a preventive measure to be utilized after clearing the drain.

Top solid cleaner

Thrift T-100 Alkaline Based Granular Drain Cleaner

What you need to know: A 1-pound jug of granulated sodium hydroxide, it dissolves grease and hair in a kitchen sink in less than a minute.

What you’ll love: It is activated by hot water and you can use it monthly to ensure your drain is never clogged. The formula is odorless and safe for garbage disposals, piping and septic systems.

What you should consider: It can take multiple uses to see an improvement.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top solid cleaner for the money

Green Gobbler BIO-Flow Strips

What you need to know: Bio-flow strips are inserted into a pipe and slowly release powerful enzymes to liquify food, grease, soap scum and other organic matter that is prone to causing kitchen sink clogs.

What you’ll love: These concentrated cleaning agents are safe and nontoxic. They are designed for all kitchen sinks, including ones with garbage disposals.

What you should consider: It may not work on an already clogged kitchen sink. These strips take time to break down materials causing clogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Green Gobbler Drain Clog Remover PACs

What you need to know: This product includes three packages with a one-time-use formula that clears and liquefies organic materials.

What you’ll love: You can use the powdered formula in bathroom sinks, bath tubs, showers, toilets and kitchen sinks. It has a lemon scent and is environmentally friendly and biodegradable.

What you should consider: It may not work on large blockages.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

