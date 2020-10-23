Rose Parade Trivia Demo

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Election guide ✅
Register to vote
Election guide
California propositions guide
California election results
Politics
News
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
New forecast shows why masks are easiest, cheapest way to save lives in U.S. from COVID
Top Stories
Coronavirus outbreak strikes defiant Sun Valley megachurch that held indoor services despite public health orders
Top Stories
350K debit cards for unemployment benefits frozen in California over fraud fears, officials say
Video
Remdesivir approved by FDA as 1st drug to treat COVID-19
Orange County officials criticize state’s system for reopening during the coronavirus pandemic
Still in purple COVID-19 tier, L.A. County relaxing some restrictions on schools, breweries, entertainment centers
Video
News
Election guide
Local news
California
Nation/world
Podcasts
Politics
Inside California Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
News tips
Newsletters
Top Stories
Prominent dog activist charged by city attorney’s animal protection unit following L.A. Times investigation
Prosecutors again to seek death penalty for Scott Peterson after CA Supreme Court overturns sentence
Some California Adventure theme park shops, eateries to open as part of Downtown Disney expansion
Grandfather dies after being beaten in NorCal Starbucks parking lot over loud music complaint, family says
Video
Morning News
News
Podcasts
Entertainment
Contests
Food
California Cooking
LA Unscripted
Technology
Traffic
Destination California
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Kidizenship, inspiring and rewarding the rising tide of youth leadership
Video
Top Stories
World Series game 3 preview with Dodger great Ron Cey
Video
Final presidential debate analysis with Los Angeles Times political writer Seema Mehta
Video
4th annual Haunted Little Tokyo will feature week-long series of in-person and virtual frightful fun events
Video
New book ‘The Speed Game’ with basketball coach Paul Westhead
Video
Weather
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
About
News team
LA Unscripted
Community
News tips
Contact us
Contests
Newsletters
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
News tips
Search
Search
Search
Rose Parade Trivia Demo
Seen on TV
Posted:
Oct 23, 2020 / 11:22 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Oct 23, 2020 / 11:27 AM PDT
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Most Popular
Some California Adventure theme park shops, eateries to open as part of Downtown Disney expansion
Man fatally shot during struggle with officer outside San Bernardino liquor store
Video
780 pounds of marijuana found in trailer of truck pulled over in Lake Los Angeles; 2 arrested
350K debit cards for unemployment benefits frozen in California over fraud fears, officials say
Video
California propositions: A guide to the 12 statewide measures on the 2020 ballot
Video
Coronavirus outbreak strikes defiant Sun Valley megachurch that held indoor services despite public health orders
Prominent dog activist charged by city attorney’s animal protection unit following L.A. Times investigation
Latest News
Prominent dog activist charged by city attorney’s animal protection unit following L.A. Times investigation
Prosecutors again to seek death penalty for Scott Peterson after CA Supreme Court overturns sentence
Some California Adventure theme park shops, eateries to open as part of Downtown Disney expansion
Grandfather dies after being beaten in NorCal Starbucks parking lot over loud music complaint, family says
Video
75-year-old El Sereno man left in critical condition after hit-and-run collision
780 pounds of marijuana found in trailer of truck pulled over in Lake Los Angeles; 2 arrested
More News
KTLA on Instagram
KTLA on Facebook
KTLA on Twitter
Tweets by KTLA