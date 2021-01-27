Watchful waitress who rescues boy from abusive home speaks out

KTLA’s Lu Parker interviews Orlando waitress Flavaine Carvalho who shares her story of stepping in to save a young boy when she knew something was terribly wrong. Police say he was being tortured and starved, and likely would have died if she didn’t act. The boy’s parents were arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse, and child neglect.

If you’d like to help, there’s a GO FUND ME for Flavaine, and a trust that’s been set up for the children.

To donate to the GO FUND ME, click here.

According to Orlando Police, a trust account has been created in support of the children involved in the case. Those who wish to donate can send donations to the address below:

COLE, SCOTT & KISSANE , P.A. Trust Account c/o The Northern Trust Company

600 Brickell Avenue, Suite 2400

Miami, Florida 33131

Attn: Michael Villasana For the benefit of the minor children of Wilson/Swann

This aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1pm on January 27, 2021.