You could win a $200 gift card! – November ‘Viewer Bonus’

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Election guide ✅
Register to vote
Election guide
California propositions guide
Avoid Election Day lines
California election results
L.A. County vote centers map & list
What’s on the ballot in L.A. County?
Politics
News
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Church sues La Habra Heights, accusing the city of violating its rights during the pandemic
Top Stories
New spike in L.A. County coronavirus cases not associated with backlog
Top Stories
Despite coronavirus surge, Trump rallies pack in thousands
Pope halts public audiences, will limit upcoming Masses as coronavirus surges in Italy
200 California inmates with higher COVID-19 risk refuse move to safer cells
‘Some semblance of normality’ may not come before 2022, Fauci says
News
Election guide
Local news
California
Nation/world
Podcasts
Politics
Inside California Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
News tips
Newsletters
Top Stories
Authorities pursue car on 5 Freeway in San Fernando Valley
Video
Authorities identify 3 teens killed in San Diego crash
Federal appeals court suggests Minnesota mail ballots arriving after Election Day may be invalidated
2 new mobile voting centers to open in Huntington Park after community outcry
Morning News
News
Podcasts
Entertainment
Contests
Food
California Cooking
LA Unscripted
Technology
Traffic
Destination California
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Forest Lawn’s virtual Day of the Dead celebration
Video
Top Stories
Education and parenting expert Dr. Karen Aronian on the dangers of ‘mom code’ and COVID-19
Video
New chic fashion line ‘Culpos x INC’ with Aurora, Olivia, and Sophia Culpo
Video
Cast your ballot at L.A. arenas and stadiums now through election day
Video
The 8th anniversary of the arrival of the Space Shuttle Endeavour
Video
Weather
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
About
News team
LA Unscripted
Community
News tips
Contact us
Contests
Newsletters
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
News tips
Search
Search
Search
You could win a $200 gift card! – November ‘Viewer Bonus’
Seen on TV
Posted:
Oct 30, 2020 / 02:17 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Oct 30, 2020 / 02:17 AM PDT
Place holder page
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
KTLA Election Guide
California propositions: A guide to the 12 statewide measures on the 2020 ballot
Video
Missed California’s voter registration deadline? Here’s how you can cast a ballot in this year’s election
Video
L.A. County vote centers open for those who want to cast their ballots in person early
Video
Where to find L.A. County vote centers so you can vote in person
Video
Pop-up voting centers open in Orange County
How to check if your vote is counted in California
More election coverage
Most Popular
Whittier police: Driver suspected of dragging, killing bicyclist in 2017 hit-and-run is caught in Australia
California propositions: A guide to the 12 statewide measures on the 2020 ballot
Video
How to check if your vote is counted in California
Authorities pursue car on 5 Freeway in San Fernando Valley
Video
Armenian Americans protest outside SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, call on Elon Musk to nix satellite launch for Turkish government
Video
2 men fatally shot after vehicle vandalized during World Series celebration in Sylmar
Video
LAPD releases image of motorcyclist who fled after crashing into 6-year-old riding scooter in Sylmar
Video
Latest News
Authorities pursue car on 5 Freeway in San Fernando Valley
Video
Authorities identify 3 teens killed in San Diego crash
Federal appeals court suggests Minnesota mail ballots arriving after Election Day may be invalidated
2 new mobile voting centers to open in Huntington Park after community outcry
Bodycam video in Philadelphia police shooting shows improperly trained officers panicking, family lawyer says
Man arrested on suspicion of stabbing 3 people at Armenian rally in Fresno
More News
KTLA on Instagram
KTLA on Facebook
KTLA on Twitter
Tweets by KTLA