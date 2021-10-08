106-win Dodgers set to take on 107-win Giants in N.L. Division Series

The 107-win Giants and 106-win Dodgers are ready to throw out all those wins and settle their season-long clash with a best-of-five NL Division Series in San Francisco.

It’s the first time the rivals have met in the postseason despite going way, way back to their memorable days in New York. In 1951 and ’62, the clubs faced off in a best-of-three NL tiebreaker, with the Giants winning both times.

They were about as even as you can get meeting head-to-head this year: the Giants won the season series 10-9, while the Dodgers outscored San Francisco 80-78.

Logan Webb takes the ball in Game 1 for the Giants in his postseason debut. The right-hander went 10-0 since a May 5 loss at Colorado. Los Angeles will counter with right-hander Walker Buehler, a 16-game winner over 33 starts who went 3-1 against San Francisco this year.