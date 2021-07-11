2021 Olympic spotlight: Irvine’s Jack Williams heads to Tokyo

The world has been holding its breath for months wondering if the Summer Olympics would be allowed to take place in Tokyo this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But after a yearlong postponement and lots of vaccination shots, thousands of the world’s best athletes will be set to gather in Japan later this month.

Among the world’s top athletes is 21-year-old Jack Williams, of Irvine, who will be competing in recurve archery. Follow him on Instagram at @jacktwilliams2000.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 11, 2021.