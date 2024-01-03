The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl rosters were announced Wednesday and L.A.’s two teams are both represented.

The Los Angeles Rams will have four representatives in the 2024 Pro Bowl games, including a future first ballot hall-of-famer and two newcomers.

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald was selected to his 10th consecutive Pro Bowl, extending his streak of earning the honor every single year of his career since entering the league in 2014. Donald has notched 53 total tackles and eight sacks in 16 games this season. His eight sacks are second-most on the team.

Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald celebrate after the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Associated Press)

Quarterback Matthew Stafford was named a Pro Bowler for only the second time in his career and his first as a member of the Rams. He’s completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 3,965 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 starts. Stafford was previously selected as a Pro Bowl alternate in 2022, but did not appear because his team was busy playing in the Super Bowl.

Two first-time Pro Bowlers who surprised Rams fans (and fantasy football owners) were chosen to represent L.A. in Orlando.

Running back Kyren Williams and rookie phenom Puka Nacua have each earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors this season, with Nacua being awarded the honor a league-high four times.

Williams was thrust into the starting lineup following a tumultuous season for the Rams which saw incumbent starter Cameron Akers traded to the Minnesota Vikings and familiar face Darrell Henderson briefly returning to lead the team’s backfield.

He missed four games, but Williams was elite when he played, leading the Rams with 1,144 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 32 catches for 206 yards and three touchdowns. His 95.3 rushing yards per game currently lead the NFL.

Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams reacts to catching a pass at SoFi Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Getty Images)

Nacua has 101 receptions, 1,445 yards and five touchdowns through 16 games this season. He is four receptions and 29 yards short of breaking the NFL rookie records for both categories.

In addition to the four Pro Bowlers, special teams ace Ben Skowronek was selected as an alternate for the Rams.

The Rams are hoping none of their four players will be suiting up for the Pro Bowl Games after the team secured a spot in the upcoming NFL Playoffs. Their sights will be set on the Super Bowl LVIII.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Chargers fans can watch their two Pro Bowl players without having to worry about that dilemma.

All-Pro mainstays Khalil Mack and Keenan Allen have been honored once again.

Khalil Mack of the Los Angeles Chargers lines up for a play against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 26, 2022. (Getty Images)

Mack will be starting at outside linebacker for the AFC for the second-straight year and will be attending his eight Pro Bowl. He was the team’s defensive captain and notched 16 sacks this season, which was the highest total of his Hall-of-Fame career.

In November, Mack was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month after he posted six sacks, including two strip-sacks, five tackles for loss and three pass breakups.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen proved he is still Old Faithful for quarterback Justin Herbert.

Allen has been named to six Pro Bowls in the past seven seasons. In the 2023-24 season, he set a single-season franchise record with 108 receptions, despite missing three games with injury. This season he eclipsed 900 career catches faster than any player in NFL history.

The Chargers had only two players named to the Pro Bowl rosters, but a stunning seven were named as alternates.

Safety Derwin James Jr., tackle Rashawn Slater and return specialist Derius Davis were all selected as first alternates while outside linebacker Joey Bosa, long snapper Josh Harris, kicker Cameron Dicker and quarterback Justin Herbert are all further down the list.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will be held on Feb. 1 and Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. For the second consecutive year, the event will feature skills competitions and a flag football event rather than the contact football event of years past.