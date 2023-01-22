SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Bring on the Eagles!

The San Francisco 49ers have punched their ticket to the NFC Championship after a 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. The 2-seed 49ers will travel to Philadelphia and face the 1-seed Eagles next Sunday.

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey scored his team’s only touchdown after a 2-yard rush to begin the fourth quarter. Kicker Robbie Gould made attempted and made all 4 of his field goals.

San Francisco won a low-scoring affair with both teams forcing at least one turnover.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw two first-half interceptions, but the home team only had a 9-6 lead at halftime. The 49ers lost a fumble when Ray-Ray McCloud coughed the ball up on a punt return with under 11 minutes left in the third quarter.

San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner led the team with 9 total tackles, including one for loss, and recorded an interception. Running back Elijah Mitchell led the team with 14 rushes and 51 yards.

49ers Notables

QB Brock Purdy: 19/29, 214 passing yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

RB Christian McCaffrey: 10 carries, 35 yards, 1 TD

TE George Kittle: 5 catches, 95 yards (including this highlight-reel catch)

