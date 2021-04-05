After impressive NCAA tournament run, UCLA could return entire roster next season

UCLA’s Johnny Juzang, the breakout star of the Bruins’ Final Four run, gestures during Saturday’s loss to Gonzaga. Will he be back with the Bruins for the 2021-22 season?(Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images)

Blink, and you might have missed the most bonkers ending to a UCLA basketball season.

If it’s any consolation, these same Bruins could be a sight to behold for six more months starting in the fall.

No one has to go from the roster that sparked so much joy over this NCAA tournament before eyes were dabbed over a 40-footer that Gonzaga banked in at the overtime buzzer.

Senior guard Chris Smith, who missed the season’s final three months because of a knee injury, could come back as a super senior who doesn’t count against the team’s scholarship limit.

