Anaheim Ducks center Justin Kirkland was hospitalized Sunday after he was involved in a crash while driving to the team’s arena to participate in a game against the Boston Bruins.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon, the team said, and Kirkland was transported to the University of California, Irvine Medical Center for treatment.

Kirkland remained at the hospital overnight for evaluation. The team did not disclose the extent of his injuries, but said he has full mobility and is communicating with hospital staff, as well as his teammates.

“We are thankful for the quick care and treatment Justin received from first responders and medical staff at UCI Health. Justin is in great spirits, and we hope he will be released shortly,” said Pat Verbeek, general manager of the Anaheim Ducks.

Kirkland, 26, has competed in seven games for the Ducks in his first season in the National Hockey League.

He was born in Winnipeg, Canada and was drafted in the third round (62nd overall) in the 2014 draft to the Nashville Predators

Kirkland is expected to be released from the hospital within the next 48 hours, team officials said.

The Bruins defeated the last-place Ducks 7-1 Sunday evening.