Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon has been suspended by Major League Baseball for an altercation involving him and a fan during the Angels’ opening day loss against the Oakland Athletics.

Video of the altercation shared on social media showed Rendon grabbing a fan by the shirt and accusing him of calling him an obscene word. The man denies the accusation before Rendon swipes at him, missing him, the video shows.

Rendon, 32, declined to comment on the altercation in the days following the altercation.

On Monday, Michael Hill, MLB Senior Vice President of On-Field Operations, announced that Rendon was suspended five games and ordered to pay an undisclosed fine.

The MLB announcement said Rendon’s suspension would start Monday night as the team faced the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, unless Rendon and the team appealed the suspension.

About 30 minutes before the game was slated to start at 6:40 p.m., Rendon was not listed in the team’s starting lineup.

Rendon is a one-time MLB All Star and one-time World Series champion with the Washington Nationals. He is hitless in six at-bats in the early days of the 2023 MLB season.

The Angels are 2-1 to start the season.