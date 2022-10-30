LONDON (AP) — Jaguars return specialist Jamal Agnew is inactive for Jacksonville’s game against the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Agnew was limited in practice Friday and had been questionable to play because of a knee injury that kept him out of last week’s 23-17 loss to the New York Giants.

The Jags are expected to use wide receiver Christian Kirk for punt return duties and running back JaMycal Hasty on kickoff returns as they did last week in Agnew’s absence.

Agnew also has seven receptions and two touchdowns this season as a wide receiver.

Also inactive for Jacksonville were CB Tevaughn Campbell, S Tyree Gillespie and DL Adam Gotsis. All three did not make the trip to London.

For Denver, second-year safety Caden Sterns (hip) was placed on injured reserve on Friday.

The Broncos’ inactive players are CB Essang Bassey (hamstring), OLB Baron Browning (hip), WR Tyrie Cleveland (groin), T Cam Fleming (quad), as well as RB Marlon Mack, TE Albert Okwuegbunam and DL Eyioma Uwazurike.

Denver promoted RB Devine Ozigbo from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and elevated OLB Jonathan Kongbo and T Quinn Bailey.

