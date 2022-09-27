CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was released from a hospital late Monday night after he was injured when he rolled over his Porsche while driving on a rural road following practice.

Garrett suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the one-car wreck. He had been taken to the hospital, along with an unidentified female passenger, after crashing around 3 p.m. on Monday — about 2 hours after practice ended.

The extent of Garrett’s injuries is not yet known, and it’s unclear if the All-Pro will play Sunday when the Browns (2-1) visit the Atlanta Falcons (1-2). The team is expected to provide an update later Tuesday.

Garrett’s agent, Nicole Lynn, said Garrett didn’t break any bones. Lynn said Garrett was “alert and responsive” while receiving medical care.

The condition and status of the female passenger has not been disclosed.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release that troopers arrived at the scene of the accident Monday to find Garrett’s damaged car on the side of the road after it appeared to flip over several times. Garrett had been driving on State Road in Sharon Township while traveling south after he left the team’s headquarters in Berea, Ohio.

The highway patrol doesn’t suspect impairment from drugs or alcohol. Garrett and his passenger were both wearing seat belts in his Porsche 911 Turbo S. The crash is still under investigation.

One of the NFL’s most dominant defensive players, Garrett has recorded 61 1/2 sacks in 71 games. He needs one sack to pass Clay Matthews for the team’s career record.

The Browns drafted Garrett with the No. 1 overall pick in 2017.

Garrett has three sacks and forced a fumble so far this season. As is almost always the case, teams have been game planning for him and using multiple blockers to keep him away from their quarterbacks.

Garrett missed one day of practice last week with a neck issue, but he played in Thursday night’s 29-17 home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was double-teamed much of the game as the Browns were missing end Jadeveon Clowney, who was out with a sprained ankle.

Clowney didn’t practice Monday when the Browns returned from an extra off day. Coach Kevin Stefanski said it’s possible Clowney will return for the Falcons.

