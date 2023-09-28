A hearing has been set for Nov. 14 in Oregon State and Washington State’s legal fight with the Pac-12 and its departing members to gain control of the conference and its assets.

The preliminary injunction hearing will be held in Washington Superior Court in Whitman County in front of the same judge who granted a temporary restraining order to the two schools earlier this month.

Judge Gary Libey’s ruling blocked a board of directors meeting with conference Commissioner George Kliavkoff and university leaders from schools that have announced plans to leave the Pac-12 next year.

The latest filing in the case was dated Wednesday.

Still to be determined is exactly who should be allowed to make up conference’s board and vote on business matters that could impact the future of the league.

Oregon State and Washington State contend that eight schools —- Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Utah, Oregon, Washington, Stanford and California — forfeited their right to be on the board when they announced their intentions to join other conferences next year.

Oregon State and Washington State leaders have said they would like to rebuild the Pac-12, take control of its assets — and liabilities — along with its intellectual property. The schools fear the departing members could stand in the way of keeping the Pac-12 alive, possibly even voting to dissolve the conference.

