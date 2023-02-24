LOS ANGELES (AP) — Malik Monk scored a career-high 45 points, De’Aaron Fox had the go-ahead basket and finished with 42 and the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Clippers 176-175 in double overtime in the second-highest scoring game in NBA history.

Detroit beat Denver 186-184 in triple overtime on Dec. 13, 1983, in the highest-scoring NBA game. The Kings are third on the scoring list with the 176 points and the Clippers fourth.

The Clippers had a 175-169 advantage with 1:57 remaining before the Kings scored the final seven points, including Fox’s jumper with 36.5 seconds remaining. The Clippers had the final shot, but missed Nico Batum missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Kings overcame a 14-points deficit late in the fourth quarter and six-point deficits in both overtime periods.

The teams also combined for 44 3-pointers, tied for the most in a game in NBA history.

Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 44 points for Los Angeles and Paul George added 34.

Russell Westbrook started and made his Clippers debut after he cleared waivers Wednesday. He had 17 points, 14 assists and five rebounds in 39 minutes before fouling out with 1:49 remaining in the second overtime.

RALLY KINGS

Los Angeles had a 145-131 advantage with 4:25 remaining before the Kings rallied back to force overtime with a 22-8 run. Monk forced the extra session with a 3-pointer from the corner with 1.1 seconds remaining.

Sacramento’s key spurt late in regulation was 10 straight points that got it to 147-146 with 1:22 left.

The Clippers had a 162-156 lead with 3:04 remaining in the first overtime before the Kings scored six straight to even it. Monk hit a pair of free throws with 20.4 seconds left to tie it at 164. Los Angeles had a chance to win it, but Leonard was unable to put in a tip in at the buzzer.

LEONARD’S NIGHT

It is the sixth 40-point game in Leonard’s 10-year career and his second since joining the Clippers in the summer of 2019. He was 16 of 22 from the field, including six 3-pointers, in 46 minutes.

This was the first time in two years Leonard faced the Kings. He missed last year due to a knee injury and did not playing in the first two meetings this season.

TOUGH NIGHT

Sacramento center Domantas Sabonis played only 31 minutes after being in foul trouble most of the night. He picked up his four fouls in the first half and then drew his fifth with 6:46 remaining in the third quarter.

Sabonis, who got his seventh triple-double in Thursday night’s win over Portland, fouled out with 3:09 remaining in the first overtime. He finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

TIP INS

Kings: Are 6-4 in the second game of back-to-backs. … Sacramento had a season high 18 steals. …. Keegan Murray had 15 points. … Chimezie Metu tied a season high with nine rebounds.

Clippers: Batum had 19 points, including five 3-pointers, on French Heritage night. A bobblehead of Batum with France’s flag was given to fans entering the arena. … Norman Powell had 24 points off the bench. … Ivica Zubac did not play due to a right calf strain.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Clippers: At Denver on Sunday.

