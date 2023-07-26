The PGA Tour does not think the plan to roll back the golf ball is good for the game and has notified the USGA and R&A that it will not support the proposal they have in mind.

The opposition to the “Modified Local Rule” came from PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan in a Wednesday evening memo to the players. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the memo, which also outlines progress on the deal with the Saudi-backers of LIV Golf.

The governing bodies had set a deadline of Aug. 15 to receive feedback on the proposal, which would give tours the option to require a golf ball that goes about 15 yards shorter for the biggest hitters. If adopted, it would not take effect until 2026.

“As you know, we have spent the last two years undertaking a comprehensive analysis of distance on the PGA Tour and its impact,” Monahan wrote. “Although there has been some level of support for limiting future increases, there is widespread and significant belief the proposed Modified Local rule is not warranted and is not in the best interest of the game.”

Monahan said the PGA Tour notified the USGA and R&A after a recent Player Advisory Council meeting.

“While the PGA Tour is committed to collaborating with them — and all industry partners — to arrive at a solution that will best serve our players, our fans and the game at all levels, we are not able to support the MLR as proposed,” he wrote.

Such a rule would have brought two sets of rules to golf for the first time.

Monahan also said in his memo Colin Neville of The Raine Group has been retained to advise the player directors on the PGA Tour board as it works toward details in the business partnership among Saudi Arabia’s national wealth fund and the European tour.

Neville was part of the Delaware player meeting last year that led to a restructuring of the PGA Tour schedule aimed at getting the best players together more often.

