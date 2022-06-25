NEW YORK (AP) — Cristian Javier of the Houston Astros has held the New York Yankees hitless through six innings Saturday in a game tied 0-0.

Javier has struck out a career-high 10 and walked one, throwing 57 of 91 pitches for strikes. He walked Josh Donaldson on a full-count fastball with two outs in the first, then retired his next 16 batters.

Javier started 12 of 19 batters for strikes. His 50.9% first-strike percentage entering was 155th among 157 pitchers who faced 150 or more plate appearances this season.

A 25-year-old right-hander, Javier entered without any complete games in 83 professional starts. His big league high for innings was seven, twice last year.

Javier began the day 4-3 with a 3.07 ERA this season.

Yankees starter Gerrit Cole didn’t allow a hit until Jake Meyers grounded a slider into right field with two outs in the fifth. In his previous start, Cole held Tampa Bay hitless until Isaac Paredes’ single leading off the eighth on June 20. The 31-year-old right-hander took a perfect game into the seventh against Detroit on June 3 before Jonathan Schoop’s two-out single.

There have been two no-hitters so far this season, with five New York Mets pitchers combining against Philadelphia on April 29 and Reid Detmers of the Los Angeles Angels accomplishing the feat against the Rays on May 10.

