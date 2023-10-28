The start of Saturday’s Pac-12 matchup between the University of Southern California and UC Berkeley was briefly delayed due to a pre-game demonstration.

Footage posted to social media shows the group of about 15 people – presumably students – sitting at midfield of Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.

According to Sports Illustrated, the group ran onto the field shortly after the coin toss and remained seated at midfield as security guards and police surrounded them without making any moves.

The demonstrators were seated on the field for about 12 minutes before being led off in handcuffs, Sports Illustrated said, all while players on both teams watched curiously and continued their warmups.

It is unknown what they were protesting about, but according to college sports analysis company On3, the demonstration may have been in response to UC Berkeley suspending a professor for reportedly stalking and harassing another professor at UC Davis.

The protest was peaceful, and no injuries were reported.

The game — which is the last edition of the USC vs. Cal Pac-12 rivalry — was able to start at 1:15 p.m., about 15 minutes past the scheduled kickoff time.