As prosecutors mull whether to charge Trevor Bauer, pitcher’s administrative leave extended for 8th time

Trevor Bauer of the Los Angeles Dodgers warms up before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on May 31, 2021. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Trevor Bauer’s paid administrative leave from the Dodgers was extended Friday through Sept. 10, according to a league official. The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office is determining whether to file sexual assault charges against the pitcher.

It’s the eighth time Major League Baseball and the players union have extended the leave since Bauer was accused of sexual assault in late June. His leave, agreed to by MLB and the union, was scheduled to expire Friday.

The Pasadena Police Department presented the results of its investigation to the district attorney’s office Aug. 27. MLB is conducting a separate investigation into the allegations brought by a San Diego woman stemming from sexual encounters she had with Bauer April 21 and May 17.

An L.A. Superior Court judge Aug. 19 denied her request for a permanent restraining order against Bauer, ruling that he was not a threat to her.

