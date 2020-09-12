Banner set to fly over Dodger Stadium with direct message: ‘ASTROS CHEATED’

Joe Kelly of the Los Angeles Dodgers has a word with Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros as he walks off the mound after a series of high inside pitches in the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park on July 28, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Both benches emptied. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Fans will not be allowed at Dodger Stadium to jeer the Houston Astros in person Saturday and Sunday, but the plan for some is to communicate their feelings in other ways before the Astros’ first games in Los Angeles since their cheating scandal rocked the major leagues.

Weather permitting, airplanes will fly over Dodger Stadium each day with a banner directed at the Astros.

On Saturday, the message will read: ASTROS CHEATED. NEVER FORGET. GO DODGERS!

On Sunday, at least two different banners, bankrolled by separate crowdfunding efforts, are scheduled to fly with similar messages.

