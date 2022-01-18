Bark for joy: Video shows L.A. Sheriff Villanueva’s dog cheering on the Rams

The Melonheads known for cheering on the Los Angeles Rams have nothing on “Simon,” a rescue dog who is part of L.A. Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s family.

Simon was watching as the Rams trounced the Arizona Cardinals 34-11 Monday night and loved every minute of it.

The sheriff’s wife Vivian Villanueva sent KTLA video of Simon leaping high into the air in appreciation of Rams big victory.

Simon will now have almost a week to rest before the team takes on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional playoff round.