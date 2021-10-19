Belli bomb: Dodgers come from behind after early lead in Game 3 of NLCS, beat Braves in stunning upset

Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a 3-run home run during the 8th inning of Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 19, 2021. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Dodgers won Game 3 of the National League Championship Series at Chavez Ravine Tuesday, beating the Atlanta Braves 6-5 in a stunning upset.

Cody Bellinger came in clutch in the 8th inning, tying the game at 5 after the Braves had gone ahead of the Dodgers early. Then Mookie Betts brought it home with a double that led to the win.

Closer Kenley Jansen shut down the fighting Braves in the 9th.

The Braves still lead the series 2-1, but the Dodgers have a chance to even it up Wednesday, when Game 4 is scheduled for 5:08 p.m.

