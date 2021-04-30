Brewers beat scuffling Dodgers 3-1

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Justin Turner tags out Milwaukee Brewers’ Omar Narvaez at first during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 30, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Freddy Peralta pitched six strong innings, Jackie Bradley Jr. homered and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the scuffling Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 on Friday night.

The Brewers have taken the first two games of the four-game series, while the Dodgers have lost nine of 12 since opening the season with 13 wins in 15 games.

A.J. Pollock’s leadoff homer in the fifth was the Dodgers’ only hit off Peralta (3-0), who started against LA for the first time. Peralta hit a batter and issued a walk in the first but then retired 10 straight before Pollock went deep.

Peralta then set down six more batters in a row. He struck out seven.

Brad Boxberger, J.P. Feyereisen and Josh Hader completed the two-hitter. Hader struck out the side in the ninth for his seventh save in as many chances.

Bradley belted a two-run homer, the 100th of his career, with one out in the second off Edwin Uceta (0-1), who was making his major league debut.

The Brewers had four hits in the second inning. The Dodgers then retired 12 straight Milwaukee batters until Omar Narváez’s two-out single in the sixth.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was ejected in the eighth inning by first-base umpire Angel Hernandez after Hernandez called a strike on an appeal play with Chris Taylor at the plate.

Luke Maile had an RBI groundout in the ninth.

The 23-year-old Uceta, who was recalled from the Dodgers’ alternate training site on Thursday, pitched two innings, allowing four hits and two runs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Joe Kelly revealed Friday that he had surgery on his right shoulder in November related to a cyst on a nerve. “We were aware. He just wanted to keep it quiet,” Roberts said. “It’s not something we were trying to conceal. It was about respecting Joe’s wishes.” Roberts said Kelly is progressing and could return to the team in early May. … RHP Brusdar Graterol, who was placed on the 10-day injured list on Thursday with right forearm tightness, is remaining with the team on the road trip. … OF Mookie Betts got the night off.

Brewers: Milwaukee has 14 players on the injured list. “I think during the road trip you’ll see several come off,” manager Craig Counsell said. The Brewers embark on a seven-game trip to Philadelphia and Miami beginning Monday. … Narváez left the game with left hamstring tightness.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Dustin May (1-1, 2.53 ERA) struck out career-high 10 batters and gave up two hits over six innings in his last start on Sunday.

Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (2-0, 1.55) is 0-0 with a 9.39 ERA in two career games (one start) against the Dodgers. Opponents are batting .134 (13-for-97, 0 home runs) against Woodruff this season.