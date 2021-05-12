California considers fast tracking endorsement deals for NCAA college athletes

State lawmakers are considering a bill to fast track major reforms in college athletics by speeding up plans to allow players to make money from endorsement deals as early as next month.

California is already set to allow college athletes to be compensated for the use of their name, image or likeness beginning in 2023, but the senator behind that law is now pushing a bill to make it effective immediately if signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Sen. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) said that since her 2019 bill became law, Florida, New Mexico, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi have passed legislation to push the National Collegiate Athletic Assn. to overhaul its longstanding policies, with the changes in those states becoming effective July 1.

Skinner said California schools would be at a competitive disadvantage if those states implement reforms first, while student athletes will continue to lose economic opportunities.

