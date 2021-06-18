Capacity crowd can return to Staples Center for Clippers playoff game Friday

Sports

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

The Clippers on Friday can accomplish something never done in franchise history, in front of a home crowd not seen in 15 months.

A win in Game 6 against top-seeded Utah would clinch their first appearance in the conference finals. The game will be played in front of a Staples Center crowd whose capacity is no longer restricted after statewide COVID-19 regulations were lifted Tuesday. The arena had hosted a maximum of 8,000 spectators for Game 4 on Monday; full capacity is closer to 19,000.

Those in attendance must still abide by arena protocols, including wearing a mask when not eating or drinking. In an email to fans, the Clippers said spectators are required to attest to being either fully vaccinated — with their last shot of either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines coming at least two weeks before — or attest to a negative PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours.

In addition, those accompanying children 2 or older must attest to a negative COVID-19 test within the previous 72 hours.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News