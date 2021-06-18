Capacity crowd can return to Staples Center for Clippers playoff game Friday

The Clippers on Friday can accomplish something never done in franchise history, in front of a home crowd not seen in 15 months.

A win in Game 6 against top-seeded Utah would clinch their first appearance in the conference finals. The game will be played in front of a Staples Center crowd whose capacity is no longer restricted after statewide COVID-19 regulations were lifted Tuesday. The arena had hosted a maximum of 8,000 spectators for Game 4 on Monday; full capacity is closer to 19,000.

Those in attendance must still abide by arena protocols, including wearing a mask when not eating or drinking. In an email to fans, the Clippers said spectators are required to attest to being either fully vaccinated — with their last shot of either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines coming at least two weeks before — or attest to a negative PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours.

In addition, those accompanying children 2 or older must attest to a negative COVID-19 test within the previous 72 hours.

