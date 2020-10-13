Clayton Kershaw out for NLCS Game 2 with back spasms; Dodgers to start Tony Gonsolin

Clayton Kershaw has been scratched from his scheduled Game 2 start against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday because of back spasms, the Dodgers announced. Tony Gonsolin will start in his place.
The development comes after the Dodgers dropped Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Monday, 5-1.
Kershaw started two games in the Dodgers’ first two playoff rounds. He logged eight scoreless innings with 13 strikeouts in Game 2 of the wild card series against the Milwaukee Brewers. He then held the San Diego Padres to three runs over six innings in Game 2 of the NL Division Series.
Kershaw didn’t appear to have been hindered by back trouble in either start, but back trouble isn’t new for him. The left-hander missed over a month with back inflammation in 2014. In 2016, he missed more than two months with a herniated disc in his lower back. In 2017, he missed over a month with a strained lower back. In 2018, he was on the injured list for 23 days after straining his lower back again.
