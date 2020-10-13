Clayton Kershaw out for NLCS Game 2 with back spasms; Dodgers to start Tony Gonsolin

Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres in Game Two of the National League Division Series at Globe Life Field on October 07, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Clayton Kershaw has been scratched from his scheduled Game 2 start against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday because of back spasms, the Dodgers announced. Tony Gonsolin will start in his place.

The development comes after the Dodgers dropped Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Monday, 5-1.

Kershaw started two games in the Dodgers’ first two playoff rounds. He logged eight scoreless innings with 13 strikeouts in Game 2 of the wild card series against the Milwaukee Brewers. He then held the San Diego Padres to three runs over six innings in Game 2 of the NL Division Series.

Kershaw didn’t appear to have been hindered by back trouble in either start, but back trouble isn’t new for him. The left-hander missed over a month with back inflammation in 2014. In 2016, he missed more than two months with a herniated disc in his lower back. In 2017, he missed over a month with a strained lower back. In 2018, he was on the injured list for 23 days after straining his lower back again.

