Los Angeles Clippers General Manager Michael Winger is headed to the East Coast after he agreed to a deal to become the chief decision maker of the Washington Wizards.

Winger served as Clippers GM for six years after joining the franchise in 2017 and worked under President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank.

He’ll be moving to Washington for a promotion, accepting the team’s offer to become its equivalent of Frank’s title.

Frank released a statement to the media on Thursday in which he described Winger’s new role as a tremendous opportunity, adding that his former employee “could not be more deserving.”

“From the day Michael walked into our facility in 2017, he touched every corner of the organization, helping lay the groundwork for our present and future,” Frank said. “Michael is one of the NBA’s brightest team-builders, a strategic and creative thinker who is always a step ahead.”

Winger will report to Ted Leonsis, founder and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment and owner of the Wizards. His official title will be “President of Monumental Basketball,” the team said.

He’ll oversee all aspects of the team’s basketball operations, overseeing the staff and roster and managing the team’s WNBA franchise and G-League affiliate, in addition to the Wizards.

Winger has 18 years of experience as an executive in the NBA, working with the Clippers as GM, as well as holding managerial roles with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers.

It’s unclear whom the Clippers are eyeing to replace Winger in the front office. Both Frank and NBA legend Jerry West are considered to have significant roles in the team’s roster construction and franchise direction, but an internal promotion appears likely, according to Clippers beat reporters.

The Clippers currently employ two assistant general managers: Mark Hughes and Trent Redden.

Whoever the Clippers decide to elevate to the role of general manager will have big shoes to fill, Frank says.

“We benefited greatly from [Winger’s] expertise and leadership,” Frank said. “We’re thrilled that the Wizards recognized his extraordinary talent and we wish him the best in Washington.”