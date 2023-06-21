The Los Angeles Clippers are starting their offseason with a bang, nearing a deal to acquire reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, according to reports from multiple league insiders.

Brogdon, 30, played last season with the Boston Celtics and was named Sixth Man of the Year following a stellar season off the Celtics bench, in which he averaged 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

The Clippers are acquiring the 2016-17 NBA Rookie of the Year as part of a larger three-team trade that also involves the Washington Wizards.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers are working on a trade to send forwards Marcus Morris and Amir Coffey, as well as the 30th pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft, to Washington. The Celtics are receiving Latvian big man Kristaps Porzingis from the Wizards and sending forward Danilo Gallinari to Washington, in addition to Brogdon being sent to Los Angeles.

The finer details of the trade are still being hammer out, Wojnarowski said, but the deal is expected to be completed.

The Washington Wizards just completed a trade to send franchise tentpole Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns in a trade package centered around point guard Chris Paul, signalling to the rest of the league that the Wizards are open for business on the trade front.

Porzingis adds another rotational big man to the Celtics roster, one that offers three-point shooting, capable post offense and shot-blocking prowess.

For the Clippers, bringing in Brogdon adds another reliable shooting threat and ball handler that can either play alongside Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, or keep the offense afloat in their stead.

The Clippers were unceremoniously bounced from the 2023 NBA Playoffs, losing to the Phoenix Suns in only 5 games. Leonard, whom the team has hitched their future championship dreams to, again suffered a serious knee injury that is expected to sideline him for several months.

Brogon, a 6-foot-5 guard with the size to defend larger wings, may find himself carrying more of an offensive and defensive burden for the Clippers while Leonard recovers from his injury.

Brogdon was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in the Second Round of the 2016 NBA Draft and went on to win Rookie of the Year, edging out eventual league MVP Joel Embiid. He’s averaged 15.4 points, 4.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game throughout his career as a member of the Bucks, Celtics and the Indiana Pacers.

The Clippers have also been linked to the aforementioned Chris Paul if he were to complete a buyout with the Wizards. Paul is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in Clippers franchise history, but his relationship with Lakers star LeBron James could see him finishing out his career with the Purple and Gold, rather than return to his former team.