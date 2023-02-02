Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George is going to his eighth NBA All Star Game.

George was selected as a reserve for the Western Conference, headlined by All Star captain LeBron James.

The 32-year-old wing from Palmdale has played in 37 of the Clippers’ 52 games this season and is averaging 23.3 points, 5.4 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game for the fourth-place Clippers.

In his 13th season out of Fresno State, George is one of only three players in the NBA this season to average 23 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 1.5 steals per game

This is George’s second All-Star selection since joining the Clippers. He has four selections as a member of the Indiana Pacers and two selections as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The entire Western Conference All Star roster includes starters James of the Los Angeles Lakers, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Despite some advocating on his behalf, Lakers center Anthony Davis was not selected as a member of the 2023 All Star team. Davis has played in only 26 games this season after suffering a foot injury in mid-December that derailed what seemed likely to be an easy choice for him to appear in his ninth All Star Game.

The 2023 NBA All Star Game tips off at 5 p.m. Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The game will air on TNT.